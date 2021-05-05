When I was a high school student, and even as a college student, I never thought I would work as a reporter for a newspaper, let alone become an editor because I never saw myself as what I considered a strong writer.
Despite these doubts, here I am a year later, after starting out at The Daily Toreador as a features reporter with zero confidence in my writing skills.
The way I got involved with The Daily Toreador had nothing to do with journalism. Rather, I was struggling to find an internship that was actually based in public relations and not marketing or sales.
Not only was finding a public relations internship in Lubbock difficult, but it was also during the peak of COVID-19, which made finding any internship nearly impossible.
It was during quarantine when I remembered the student newspaper on campus was hiring staffers for the fall semester. I remembered how I had considered applying my freshman year for a job but ended up not applying because I didn’t think I was qualified.
Due to the challenges I was having finding an internship, I decided to apply despite having absolutely no journalism experience. And to my luck, I received a position as a features reporter.
One of the first articles I wrote for the paper was covering a City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference. My editor at the time asked if anyone on our features staff would be able to cover it, and for some reason, without thinking, I volunteered.
I submitted my article covering the news conference feeling completely terrible about what I submitted and wanted to quit, but about a week later my editor came back to me and asked if I would continue covering the conferences.
While it was a flattering compliment, a part of me to this day feels like the editors at the time were lying to me just so they didn’t have to cover the news conferences themselves.
From that point on, I covered the news conferences and wrote, probably too many, COVID-19-related articles describing how any and every department or organization on campus was adapting to the pandemic.
While COVID-19 coverage did get pretty repetitive, I enjoyed my articles and interviewing sources, mostly because I grew up as a nosy child always eavesdropping on the “adult” conversations and wanting to know everything going on.
I started the 2020-21 school year feeling bitter that COVID-19 had so drastically altered my college years. I felt cheated out of a typical college experience given that my freshman year would be the only full “normal” year of college I would have.
Working for The Daily Toreador this year is what helped me get past the bitterness I was holding against my senior year of college, mainly because it made me so busy, I didn’t even have the time to feel upset about it, but also because of the people I got to meet and work with.
As I move on to my internship next semester before graduating in December, I will cherish the moments I got to spend in the newsroom and the opportunities I received by working for this publication.
I can confidently say that working here has made me more suited to graduate. I am so thankful for everyone I have gotten to learn from during my time at The Daily Toreador.
The one thing I would like to leave you all with, please do something about the sun shining on my desk, so Téa doesn’t have to deal with that like I did.
