I love the holiday season. There is so much joy, positivity and hopefulness during that time of the year.
It feels like a time where all people, no matter what they celebrate, can come together. While it’s one of my favorite times of year, the extension of Christmastime into the month of November is a damaging tradition that should stop.
A big problem an extended Christmas season creates is that it covers up other holidays. The months of November and December are home to many other holidays, both religious and cultural, that get overlooked because of Christmas.
Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and many other holidays fall in November and December. Depending on the year, Ramadan is also celebrated in December as well.
While Christmas is celebrated by many cultures across the world, it’s important to stress the importance of other holidays as well. Our tendency to focus on Christmas can cause us to forget about other cultures and traditions.
Even in schools, some teachers call the time between semesters Christmas Break instead of winter break. This sends the message that Christmas is the most important holiday during this time of year. Whether or not you believe that, we should all get a chance to celebrate our holiday.
Extending Christmastime into November creates another problem; an extended shopping season. While one of the many joys of the Christmas season is gift giving, stretching out this holiday can create overworked employees and frustrated customers.
In the 1930s, to help increase the economy ahead of the Christmas season, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the national holiday of Thanksgiving up a week to create more time for Christmas shopping. This is happening again, but instead of the government permanently moving the Thanksgiving holiday, large companies are starting multi-million and sometimes billion-dollar marketing campaigns for the Christmas season starting in early November.
While this, again, overshadows other holidays during this time of year, this practice in marketing also hurts employees in the long run. Extended holiday hours mean the need for more employees, but with the labor shortage, many current employees find themselves working longer, harder hours for more time during the year.
Extended hours mean more customers too. This also means an increased rate of consumption of goods. The Container Crisis is limiting the number of overseas goods coming into the US.
Christmas was already going to be lean this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of the extended shopping season, even less goods will be available, prompting angrier customers, meaning more unhappy employees.
Finally, a longer Christmastime wears out the holiday. Many people love the lead-up to Christmas Day, but afterward they find the time between December 26and New Year’s Day to be a letdown.
In fact, while it’s a myth that suicide rates spike during the month of December, several research papers show increased suicide rates in January. Much research shows the pressure we put on ourselves during Christmastime to create the perfect memory, perfect family get together or perfect Christmas morning hurts us in the long run.
It’s called the Broken Promise Effect, where we put so much pressure and emphasis on an event, like Christmas, to be perfect, to be the thing that fixes our family or to make us feel better about a bad year, that the hype ends up being bigger than the actual event.
By pushing Christmastime into November, we only create more hype for the holiday, and more of a potential letdown. Christmas is an amazing holiday, but it’s not worth this toxic cycle.
It can feel that people put too much pressure onto the holiday, as instead of celebrating Christmas, many try to perfect it.
Christmas becomes problematic when we push the festivities into the month of November. Squeezing out other holidays, creating a toxic shopping environment for workers, and the overhyped holiday season hurt us in the present and the future.
Keep Christmas in December, and we all might have more fun.
