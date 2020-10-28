In the midst of so many elections, many will forget that there are local elections going on right now that impact citizen’s lives on a daily basis.
The main ones that need to be watched closely are the mayoral, city council and county commissioner elections. Voters should also watch the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustee’s election as well.
It is worth noting that not every position listed above is going to be on everyone’s ballot because some positions are only available to be voted on depending on where you live in the city, such as the city council.
I am just making you aware that representatives in these positions are up for election, and voters should watch these elections as they impact the city and its citizens as a whole.
The Board of Trustee’s election is the only election that is not directly tied to the city government. The board is tasked with creating goals for the school district to achieve, create the budget for the district, allocate resources to schools and set tax rates, according to the LISD Board Policy Manual.
For students looking to work for LISD in the near future, pay close attention to who is running for the two seats and what policies they bring to the table. It is a well-known fact that our public school systems are underfunded, and the money the school district is allocated is in the hands of the seven board members.
The County Commissioner is a member of the Commissioner’s Court which is the governing body for a county, in this case, Lubbock County. They are tasked with maintaining the roads, setting salaries and filling vacancies of elected positions, set tax rates and holding special elections if the need arises, according to the Lubbock County website.
This election is important because they control the maintenance of the county roads and tax rates for the county. Students who drive to campus from around the state can attest to the decaying infrastructure around the county.
Students who live off-campus are affected by the tax rates the courts decide on for that year.
The second most important election voters must watch is the City Council elections as district seats 2, 4 and 6 are up for election. The council is the legislative body of the city and has the power to create ordinances, regulations and appoint the city secretary, treasurer and attorney, according to the City of Lubbock Charter.
For those who are not familiar with Lubbock politics or are like me, forget what’s going on at a local level, there are several issues and propositions beginning to be put forward to the council.
Over the summer, a group known as Lubbock Compact, and one of their founders published a document known as the Lubbock Disparity Report, and recently an updated document, Lubbock Disparity Report 2, was released.
This report highlighted the ever-growing economic and social gap between “Old Lubbock” and the way the city is growing, South Lubbock. More recently, the council is set to vote on the Sanctuary City for the Unborn petition after the upcoming election.
This election will determine the future of Lubbock and what future generations will have to deal with.
Before talking about the most important election in Lubbock, I want to remind voters that there are many more local elections going on such as County Constable and Director-At-Large and Director for Precinct 3 of Buffalo Springs Lake Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District 1.
The mayoral election is arguably the most important election because the mayor is the leader of the city council and is the head of the city according to the City of Lubbock Charter. Again, I must encourage voters to look at the candidate’s platforms.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still a prevalent issue at this time and will be an issue for the foreseeable future and social issues around the nation are taking center stage. I encourage voters to keep these issues in mind and those who will be elected on Nov. 3 will shape Lubbock for future generations to come.
Go out and vote. Texas early voting ends Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
