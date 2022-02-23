Let me start off by saying I am not a perfect environmentally free human being. I use plastic, drive to more places than I should, and eat probably too much meat.
However, I am still capable of making a positive impact in other ways. And they are completely doable.
When the word sustainable comes up, people tend to immediately feel guilt. There should not be shame or a negative connotation with the word as it just means to be using resources at a consistent rate. This is completely doable as a college student. This does not mean one has to completely do a life makeover. There is no room in the college lifestyle budget to do so.
Ways students can make a change is simply by recycling. Have two bins for disposing of trash and take the recyclables to the Texas Tech Recycling center. It may seem too difficult of a task but most of the time, students are on campus anyways. They might as well recycle their trash while they’re at it.
If recycling is too much of a hassle, thrift shopping for clothes is sustainable too. This continuously rising trend is the way that old clothes instantly become new without the mass production of clothes that are made to be thrown out. Thrift shopping can even go beyond clothes to include decór and appliances.
Thrift shopping eliminates the fast-fashion fads and allows students to get creative with what they wear or even how to dress it up to their liking. That is being sustainable without even realizing.
Unplugging your phone or other electronics is a simple task that makes a larger impact. According to the yearsproject.com, electricity production represented 37 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions in the United States in 2018. That number has probably increased since the pandemic due to everyone predominantly using electronics. What is the point in having stuff plugged in when you’re not using it?
These are only a few ways to make a difference and a lot more can be done that is very taxing to do. The question remains: Why does it matter? Unfortunately, we have to be the change.
The do overs. If no one else does, who will? We are almost past the tipping point and it can’t be disregarded until the next few generations.
It’s on the news and on social media. Earth’s temperature is rising, which means oceans are rising. Other parts of life, including our own, are going to be affected if habits are not changed. These little everyday changes may seem minute, but if everyone changed something small in their life, it would result in a huge change.
No one can go cold turkey on their habits, but slowly implementing a shift in lifestyle can better the planet. For which the planet can better us in the long run. To be sustainable means to not be greedy and to think about how much you are leaving behind.
We have seen what it’s like for older generations not to think about sustainability and the following to pick up what’s left and try and fix it. One way to think about sustainability is what are you leaving behind for your kids.
If one uses all the resources in one moment, there is no telling what the future will look like in scarcity and how the earth will look as well.
One phrase that sticks with me is I hear often is, “The earth doesn’t need humans, humans need the earth.” Many people think Earth will find a way to heal itself. However, that will not be the case if humans continue doing what they are doing at this rate.
It isn’t possible for everyone to drop their habits and the world to instantly heal, but small things here and there do make an impact. By doing your part here and there, results will start to show and it will be proven in the future.
It takes a collective effort to try and sustain the resources that we have on earth.
As scary as it may seem, thinking about the future and how it will look may encourage people to make an environmentally aware adjustment.
What we take out, we should put back in. If we don’t, there will be nothing left. Again, this does not mean that whatever one enjoys has to end, but being consciously aware can benefit in the long run.
