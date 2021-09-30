If you take a look outside, wherever you are, more than likely there will be trash spread about somewhere. This is the same on campus at the moment.
The topic of littering is not a new issue, but an ongoing one. The issue of littering has also gotten much worse with college students, as there is always discarded junk along the streets and greenery of the campus.
Garbage that is not thrown away correctly in some sort of container will stay where it is and seep into the environment. The saying “protect the environment” has been said countless times by teachers, parents and experts, but not enough people are truly taking that information seriously.
Throughout the United States, there is reportedly 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground, with 24 billion pieces of litter along roadways and 26 billion along waterways, according to the largest community improvement organization, Keep America Beautiful.
Even though this number of littered items as a whole is extremely large, we can still do our part to combat the waste that is spread in our area of Lubbock and in other areas. What seems to be the common cause of littering is usually the act of someone being inconvenienced.
If a person isn’t close to a nearby waste container, they may think it can be okay to just let the trash be someone else's problem. They may think a city worker or just a responsible person will come and clean their mess.
However, this normally does not happen and what was just a small amount of thrown garbage becomes an even bigger one. Perhaps if more people were shown the unprecedented numbers of tossed trash there is in the United States every year, they may take the time to discard trash efficiently.
A major issue when there is a considerable amount of littering being done on and around the college campus is that we as students represent the school. We shouldn’t have the campus we attend be surrounded by pieces of trash.
Spreading trash throughout the area not only gets in the way of showing our student pride, but reflects badly toward others who want us the students to shine as individuals. The last thing a school wants to see is unwanted waste lying around an area they work hard to preserve.
Not only is the act of littering a local issue among places like a college campus, but as people know it is also a global issue. Constantly littering can lead to severe air, soil and water pollution.
Air, water and soil pollution come from all types of harmful materials we are able to consume from the animals we eat, the water we drink and the air we must breathe to be able to live.
These concerns may be avoided the more we develop as a society with advancements in technology and awareness, but it is always critical to prepare. The act of littering really shouldn’t be occurring in our world and especially on a college campus.
Most importantly, littering is extremely harmful to us and the environment. No one should be contributing to a global problem because of the convenient nature of tossing trash wherever the person desires.
There are too many people who work hard to spread the world of this intolerable act, as well as helping to find a solution to prevent littering. There is also a wide array of sources, presenting reliable information on the topic of putting a stop to littering.
We also want to show the campus we reside in and the people we support us that we care enough to not throw trash around. It is time to part as a community because of the severity of the issue at hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.