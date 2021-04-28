As the semester comes to close, stress is running high. If we’re being honest, this academic year has been tough. Between the pandemic, election season, social anxiety, isolation, maintaining relationships, increasing racial injustice and everything else, so many of us are just barely hanging on. It’s an understatement to say that we are all ready for a well-deserved break.
Unfortunately, students know that break comes after an obstacle that may seem insurmountable right now – finals week. One common theme that we have seen among students this semester is the struggle to find the motivation and energy to prepare for finals when you are already extremely burnt out. Your struggle is valid, and you are not the only one feeling this way.
If you need some tips on how to get your motivation moving, here are a few ideas you can try:
Start small
Try tackling small, achievable goals first. It’s amazing how marking something off of your list gives you a boost to take on the next thing.
Positive self-talk
Look at yourself in the mirror and say positive things. You are resilient. You belong here. You are capable. You are tired, but you can persevere.
Celebrate wins
Reward yourself when you complete a task. Relax your mind and do something relaxing that does not completely let you lose focus. Eyes on the prize, right? Take a run, watch an episode, call an uplifting friend or family member, eat some ice cream… you know the drill.
Stay sober
You have a break in the middle of finals week, and you’re thinking you’ll take advice from above and celebrate… Not so fast. Only one night of heavy drinking can affect your sleep for days afterward. A big night out on Thursday can still affect you on Saturday when you may have your most challenging final.
Use your resources
The Learning Center (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/lc/) offers free tutoring on campus and online. Do not be afraid to ask someone in your class if they want to study together. So many of your lectures are posted online, so go back and re-watch portions you may struggle with. Need a little extra help? Contact your professor with a specific question.
While the tips above are not exhaustive by any means, we are confident that if you try some of them, it will make finals season a little less daunting.
However, we do know that some students may be experiencing something more serious than finals week stress. If you or someone you know is feeling completely hopeless, talking about death, or giving away possessions, it’s important to get professional help as soon as possible.
You can call the TTU Crisis HelpLine at 806-742-5555, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text TALK to 741741 to get immediate crisis support. During business hours on campus, come visit us in the RISE office (Drane 247), and we can get you to someone on campus who can help.
The RISE team is in your corner, cheering you on. We know that this one last push is going to be tough, but you can do hard things. You’ve got this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.