As two of the bigger name schools (Texas and OU) have made the decision to exit the Big 12, TTU and their conference has had to make some big moves over the past few weeks. I believe that the best option for the conference, as well as the schools which are a part of the conference, is to remain as the Big 12 and add schools that will uphold the academic and athletic competitiveness that the Big 12 strives for.
There have been many options for the Big 12 including mergers and expansion ideas. On the one hand there have been talks of a merger with the AAC (American Athletic Conference), which has become relatively notable in the past years in all sports, to become a sort of super-conference similar to what the SEC (Southeastern Conference) will look like after UT and OU join after their contracts with the Big 12 run out in 2025. On the other hand the conference could explore strictly adding teams from other conferences in order to get back to the original 12 team conference that it was before 2011 when Nebraska and Colorado left.
The conference ultimately decided that keeping the Big 12 intact and adding four teams by the 2024-2025 season, which is when the Sooners and Longhorns are set to exit, would be the best route. By adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston the Big 12 hopes to remain as a competitive Power 5 conference with elite college talent across the country. These additions will stretch the Big 12 conference all the way from Provo, UT, where the BYU campus is located, down to Orlando, FL, where UCF is located in order to keep the Big 12 intact and relevant as a conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.