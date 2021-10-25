Hospitality Services and the department dietitian continually work to establish the Smart Choices Wellness Program as a resource for the campus community. In addition to educational content, nutrition blogs, videos, and helpful tips, the program also provides nutrition facts that are housed at smartchoices.ttu.edu for further support. Smart Choices also identifies special dietary icons on most menu boards for students to easily identify needs such as gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and other needs such as containing dairy.
The department is continually bringing in new food choices that are beyond a salad for students. These healthier food choices have expanded across campus over the last decade as options have become more readily available through distributors. Hospitality Services understands these needs may represent a smaller group but also recognizes that all students need a diverse variety of options to achieve their goals.
Hospitality Services strives to support all students in pursuing healthier lifestyles through the Smart Choices Wellness Program. This program has been established by the department’s registered dietitian Mindy Diller as a resource for students to find info about healthy eating guidelines, nutritional facts, food allergen info, special diet info, and quick guides for dining on campus. Mindy also meets with numerous students each semester to assist them in finding food options on campus if they ever have issues or just need more information to achieve their goals. Through this program, the dietitian is advocating for students' nutrient needs with fresh produce, lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and well-balanced meals within dining options.
Hospitality Services and the Smart Choices program are dedicated to providing all students with the best possible college experience and we will continue to support Red Raiders so they can achieve their educational and personal goals.
