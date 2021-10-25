Hospitality Services strives in offering numerous avenues of nutrition education for our campus community through the Smart Choices Wellness Program. The department runs a series of informational slides that share content about relevant food and nutrition topics to support a balanced lifestyle. Common nutritional topics such as balanced intake, focusing on fiber content, incorporating a blend of colorful foods along with smart weight loss are some of the topics students may see in dining locations. All of these educational slides are designed to support Red Raiders who are looking to be informed in making balanced dietary decisions.
The Hospitality Services Dietitian works with campus partners in disseminating information related to dining on campus from topics such as lifestyle choices and dietary needs with special concentrations for vegan, vegetarians, food allergies, and sensitivities, as well as healthy eating, dining on a budget, incorporating nutrients and weight management. The drive is to avoid alienating any nutritional topic yet promote nutrition for such a diverse population of students.
In addition to education, nutrition blogs, videos, and helpful tips, nutrition facts are housed at smartchoices.ttu.edu for further support. Caloric values for foods in dining locations are made available at registers and on the website, to help patrons that want numeric values for foods yet are not placed directly near foods that could cause distress for others.
Hospitality Services has worked to establish the Smart Choices Wellness Program as a continued resource for the campus community in whatever dietary choice students are looking to achieve. Through the Smart Choices Wellness Program and the department’s registered dietitian, Hospitality Services continually works across all dining locations to promote and provide balanced information as we continue to support students in achieving their educational and personal goals.
