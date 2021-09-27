Stop pretending that the reports on crimes against property aren’t rising. Stop pretending that Lubbock wasn’t labeled as the third most dangerous city in the nation for the year 2021.
In same year Lubbock has suffered 24 homicides. Six cases were vehicular, eleven cases were domestic and eight of the cases were dispute homicides.
Thanks to our thriving and increasingly diverse art and culture scene, Lubbock attracts millions of visitors each year and 36,000 of them are students at Texas Tech University. Students will not attend college in fear and asking them to do so would be outrageous.
Going to the bar for a drink with some friends should be as casual as anything else, but what is your plan when someone brings a firearm into the business with bad intent?
We should never have to consider this kind of situation. What we should ask ourselves is, how did that firearm get in the bar?
What can you do to help? Adopt a community plan of action. The owners of businesses such as bars need to develop a plan to prevent weapons from being brought inside.
Metal detectors and routine pat-downs should be required in businesses that host large crowds of people. A small change in the way we enter these businesses can go a very long way.
Some will argue that it’s their right to open carry or be in possession of their firearm, but I will argue that you don’t need your firearm to have a beverage.
If you want to continue seeing a rise in homicides and crime rates, ignore this message. We’ve all seen the news recently, and the last thing we want is for it to be a loved one on the screen.
(1) comment
Agree that we have a problem and need to do something. But what? The whole USA is experiencing a gun violence epidemic (see https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/) and also an increase in traffic-related deaths.
If I am not mistaken it is still illegal to bring a firearm into a place where alcohol is served. The new permitless carry law does not erase existing specific prohibitions on where a gun cannot be carried. How many of our shootings involve a firearm in a bar? Typically the shooter exits the bar to get a gun from his vehicle and the shooting generally occurs in the parking lot. How does one prevent that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.