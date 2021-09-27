Whether it’s through podcasts, Youtube channels or TikTok accounts, true crime is fascinating the country. People love to follow along with cases like Gabby Petito’s from the time a disappearance is reported until there is a confession.
Gabby's case is no different. Though it begs the question, is having every detail of a murder revealed to the general public in a movie-like fashion healthy?
The crime genre dates back as early as 1965, when Truman Capote first published "In Cold Blood." It outlines the 1959 murders of four members of the Herbert Clutter family in the small farming community of Holcomb, Kansas.
Since then, the crime genre has skyrocketed with more than 1.6 million print copies and over 200 true crime podcasts to date. In 2020, as the nation was barricading indoors from COVID, the vast majority of the country turned to streaming services to maintain sanity.
It is no coincidence the crime genre saw a rise in interest. Not only that, but for the first time in over half a century, there was a 13% rise in homicide rates the country was not prepared for.
Los Angeles saw a 30% increase over the previous year with 322 homicides. There were 437 homicides in New York City by Dec. 20, nearly 40% more than the previous year.
Could there be a connection? Can it be that true crime is causing Americans to become more aggressive?
Are we becoming desensitized to death and gore? Will Americans' obsessions with true crime and how they are told lead to a rise of serial killers or copycats?
Or could the rise of true crime be a good thing? Could true crime and its popularity save the other Gabby Petitos of the world from an unfortunate ending?
