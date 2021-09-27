Why are grades important in determining a student’s knowledge of a subject being presented to them? Often students are told if they do not receive a passing grade of a C in any given course, they will not receive that credit.
With this, many students have become consumed by cramming to learn what is needed to make a grade rather than what is expected to be learned from a course. This causes the issue of students only learning enough to get by rather than what will be needed in their future careers, making their first day on the job a challenge to prove their full potential.
Can a student’s knowledge be determined outside of grades? Give students real life problems they will face and analyze their solutions.
If students become more hands on with the information they are presented, you can determine their use of classroom material. A student’s knowledge of material is not always best determined by the academic answer they give rather than the real-life solution they can offer.
Often students fail tests as they are unable to properly interpret the information presented to them to meet the academic format. Teachers taking a step back to understand where students are struggling could help with the way the information is first being presented to them.
By eliminating the stress on students of making that grade, they will be able to focus more on the information they should be learning. With this, students will be able to retain more and understand why they are being presented with this information.
Employers can feel more at ease that their staff understands how to evaluate a problem and come up with an effective solution. Start giving practical assessments to ensure students are retaining the proper information needed.
