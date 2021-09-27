After years of being the laughingstock of the Big 12, Texas Tech University will be a powerhouse in a conference that is soon to be a close second to the SEC.
Following departures of the University of Texas and Oklahoma, other Big 12 programs like Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State questioned their fate. How will these programs survive when the Big 12 is disbanded?
Seeking membership elsewhere, Texas Tech was denied membership in the PAC-12, leaving fans to wonder what would happen next.
Rumors arose about bringing on other programs such as UCF, Boise State and more. Weeks later, those rumors became true. Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and the University of Houston are the four new members of the Big 12, which has returned to its power.
With competition from these schools, Texas Tech can prove itself to the other Big 12 schools and to the NCAA. Amidst Texas Tech’s coming to power, I strongly predict the University of Texas’ fallout in the SEC.
After UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger said, “We’re back,” UT has not only failed to represent their “comeback” but also embarrassed themselves in matchups against schools like Arkansas, a program they will likely end up playing on a yearly basis in the SEC.
Aside from Texas Tech and our hatred for the University of Texas, the Big 12 has “solidified its long-term trajectory,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said with the voting in of the four new programs. All-in-all, Texas Tech is now given the opportunity to outplay every Big 12 opponent and consistently stay at the top of Big 12 standings every year.
As far as the University of Texas goes, our hopes and dreams of seeing them at the bottom of the SEC standings are just around the corner.
