It is hard to believe, but the month of October is over. November is here and is gifting us with Thanksgiving and breezy autumn weather.
November will also be gifting many sports fans, as November is the start of the basketball season. Not surprisingly, basketball is a very popular sport around the world and especially in the United States.
Like many sports basketball is for all ages from younger kids to young adults. Basketball is also fairly easy to understand and play. All you need is a group of people, a ball, and an outdoor basketball court.
However, there has been an issue when it comes to mens and womens basketball, especially in a college atmosphere. It seems there is more of a focus toward men’s college basketball, rather than equally women’s and men’s.
Most of the time, basketball is very male centered and a masculine undertone to it all. This is displayed in how men’s college basketball is advertised and talked about.
All of this macho energy can lead to the overshadowing of women’s college basketball. Although it can lead to this, the league seems to be overshadowed by the public in general.
This situation of the women’s college basketball league being underrepresented and looked upon is unfortunate because the league has a plethora of talent and accomplishments.
It also was reported that when it came to large events that involved college basketball, the men’s side was far more advertised than the women’s side.
It also came to light that women athletes for college basketball received far less impressive equipment and amenities when it came to big basketball events like the NCAA Championships, according to NPR.
Specifically, Texas Tech University’s women’s college basketball team, the Lady Raiders are a prime example of the issue regarding women’s basketball being overshadowed by the men’s.
A player of note for the Lady Raiders is decorated athlete Sheryl Swoopes. Swoopes has set countless records for Tech college basketball and in the world of professional basketball as well.
She was one of the first players to sign with the Women’s National Basketball Association and has been inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
There are also not just under-appreciated women basketball players who play on the court, but there are also important figures on the sidelines.
One important woman who made impressive strides as a coach and came across Tech was Marsha Sharp. Marsha Sharp is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in women’s basketball.
In 1982, after coaching for the Lockney Lady Longhorns, Sharp made her way to Tech.
At Tech Sharp became an assistant, but transitioned to head coach until her retirement in 2006. Sharp guided the Lady Raider to win countless awards, including 18 National Collegiate Athletic Association appearances.
Even more of an accomplishment, Sharp was named to the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.
Men’s college basketball, of course has many great players and adds much skill and determination to the sport of basketball.
Especially at Tech, like previous player Jarrett Culver, who has racked up many impressive statistics. Players that not only displayed high skill, but showed a passion for basketball in general.
However, organizations like the NCAA and colleges must advertise and display both leagues equally. These entities also have to treat these players fairly and give them the tools and amenities they need to play their best.
At the end of the day, that is what these players are doing. They are putting in their all to give the audience a great show, a show that displays what makes basketball such a watched and popular sport.
Women’s college basketball has often been overshadowed and put to the side by the publicity of the men’s.
There are many great players and coaches who work hard to give the audience a great game. Hopefully there will soon be a time where a person’s hope of fulfilling a dream of theirs is weighted by their athletic talent and ability rather than their gender.
