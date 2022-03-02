Anyone who has recently been on social media platforms, such as TikTok, most likely has come across content regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Many videos are educational and allow non-Ukrainians to get a second-hand account of what it is like to live amongst the conflict.
On the other hand, some videos make jokes about the crisis. Many individuals joke about their ineligibility to be drafted. In the event of a third World War, despite the fact that as of now, the U.S. does not plan to go to war. On Feb.24, President Biden made a speech at the White House. He said “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict…our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”
Joking about one’s ineligibility to be drafted is fine in all cases except when there is obviously high political and militaristic tension as a result of innocent individuals’ suffering and expulsion. The Russian invasion of Ukraine should not be taken lightly and shouldn’t be used by privileged individuals to make ‘funny’ content just so they can get likes and views.
Other videos joke about the threat of another World War. While it is okay to spectate and have conversations about these possibilities, joking about it at the expense of millions of Ukrainians is immoral, unjust and problematic.
Generation Z never lived during a World War and should consider that as a blessing. Many Americans did not have this privilege and most likely would not be joking about a third war. In fact, any individuals who have served or are serving in the military probably would not joke about it either.
War goes beyond any content on a screen and always means death, hardship and loss for those who are innocent. War destroys homes, tears apart families and can result in great economic decline.
There is also a common theme of TikTokers who identify as part of Generation Z and joke about how the generation cannot take anything seriously, referring to the comments left on the Instagram account that apparently belongs to Vladamir Putin, the President of Russia.
Although the account is not verified, the principle of commenting jokes on a tyrannical president’s Instagram account is quite insensitive to those who are oppressed under his rule. Today, it can be difficult for teenagers and young adults to realize how comments and jokes are more than just thoughts that are justified by one’s placement behind a screen.
Some might respond to this by pointing out that these jokes are a type of coping method. If one is Ukranian or has loved ones directly affected by the conflict, then yes, he or she can joke as a coping mechanism. However, many of those who are joking are American and have no personal connection to the crisis. In these situations, it should not be permitted or acceptable to use someone else’s hardship to create a humorous effect.
Even though I have no personal ties to Ukraine, I am still saddened by the state of the world. However, I choose to abstain from insensitive jokes that discount the grief and loss of those in Ukraine.
Instead, I choose to pray and look for other ways that I can help Ukrainian citizens. I also utilize my own hobbies and therapeutic interventions as my own coping mechanism.
It is normal and expected to have many feelings regarding this event. Individuals who have no personal connections to Ukraine but still feel helpless should not use those feelings as an excuse to joke about those who are going through unimaginable grief.
Let us use this as an opportunity to educate ourselves. Let us do everything in our power to help those who are stranded, abandoned, hungry, without shelter or in a medical crisis without the proper and necessary intervention.
Above all, let us stand with, respect and support Ukraine.
