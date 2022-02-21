Life obviously is different for everybody but what we can all relate to on some degree is how much it sucks at times. That is what we’re told at moments of despair. “That’s just life.” There are ways though that people cope with the harsh reality — remaining a child at heart.
Disney adults, adults who love to play video games or adults like me who love to watch cartoons still are not any less of an adult because they enjoy these things. It may be seen as odd from a different perspective, these people are living their lives joyously.
A feeling that gets lost the older you become is optimism. That is a trait instilled in children. They have it all throughout their childhood but the light slowly starts to fade the more life knocks them down.
However, Disney franchises welcome everyone. These Disney adults will get teased and made fun because of the obsession of the child-driven franchise, but if someone enjoys those little things in life, no one should counteract that or shame them for doing so.
Being a child at heart does not mean neglecting all adult responsibilities. It means balancing and knowing when to take life seriously and when to just realize we’re on a floating rock in space. As I am getting older, it has been tricky to figure out when I need to be an adult and when I can be a college student.
The answer so far that I have come up with is doing whatever makes me happy. That being said, I continue to watch cartoons and buy stuffed animals. It does not affect anyone else for others to enjoy Disney or the childlike things in life.
Child-at-heart adults go beyond their interests. It means to have a free spirit. It does not mean to be naive or gullible but to be free. Free to choose what it is that makes you happy. Whether that’s watching cartoons, or going to Disney on an annual basis, they choose to be happy and a lot of adults should learn something from that.
It is shown in a lot of movies that adults who completely shut down their inner child part of the brain live miserable lives until a child or someone enlightens them to make a change for themselves.
People tend not to want to live their lives as they want until they are aware of a deadline. Whether that be a birthday, someone else's birthday or something in their life is going to change. A deadline where they have little time and no choice but to do what they want. Life should not be lived that way. What does that mean for the time being until you get a deadline? Children don’t see life that way and enjoy every day as if it was a new adventure.
We seem to forget we were once kids who were impressionable and enjoyed the smallest things in life. We don’t outgrow our younger selves; we just have an addition to our younger selves, which is who we are now.
This is much easier said than done, but people and especially college students can live a happier life if they took from what they remember as a cold and apply it as an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.