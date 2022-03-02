As I strolled through the aisles of Costco on one of my grocery errands, I walked past a $50 emergency kit — a big black kit that almost looked like a suitcase.
“I wonder if I will ever need this,” I said to myself. Less than two weeks later when I turned on my go-to Indian news channel, I was appalled to see throngs of Indian students like me, lining up near bomb shelters with all of their belongings. Just like me, they must’ve left their nests to make themselves and their families proud, in search of a better life, in search of fulfilment.
Being an international student never has been more challenging: borders sealing overnight, cities locking down, wars being declared overnight, flights canceling and the list is endless. International students always face the extra challenge of fitting in culturally, socially and economically because the rules are obviously very different. Something as mundane as driving, owning a vehicle or applying for an insurance has way more red tape involved than it does for locals.
I speak on behalf of my community, everyone who is feeling like they’ve come far, far away from their homes and families. In testing times we are no less than warriors: fighting our own battles, sacrificing our comfort and security. Having a network of friends and a strong sense of community helps a lot.
I clearly remember my first day in Lubbock when I stepped onto American soil with nothing but a few hundred dollars, three luggage bags and lots of dreams. I was scared and nervous but a representative from the Texas Tech international students office put me to ease and made me feel welcome. International students can make use of several resources the university offers to build a network, get help or simply to make friends.
The Office of International Affairs is equipped with a lot of assistance for students who feel lost and confused in a new country. The staff members are cordial and go out of their way to help students. All one has to do is check their newsletters regularly, subscribe to their mailing list or simply call them to get information. It is easy to be led astray, to be confused and to feel out of place but we must realize there’s ample help available.
Every international community has its own clubs across different schools on campus and they can be a great place to seek help or even to socialise.
I also am of the opinion that every international student must be aware of what is happening back home by staying abreast with news updates and alerts, it always helps to stay informed and aware.
We at The Daily Toredor strive to cater all student cohorts alike. Should international students feel like their voice needs a platform to be heard, I, as a columnist, would be more than happy to convey any message on behalf of the international students fraternity.
Alternatively, we also look forward to guest columns and letters. They can be an excellent way to convey any message to a fairly large audience.
As a woman who lives far away from the safety net of her family, friends and culture, I cannot begin to count the number of times I have felt the need to just feel secure and taken care of. I am glad I worked hard in the first few months to make enough friends and create a community who loves me, respects me and improves me.
I cannot fathom what my friends in Ukraine are going through right now. All I know is that they all want to live, that they’re all in it together. And through this column, I wish to let them know that I will keep them in my prayers of safety, that I will vicariously fight this battle with them and that they are not lone warriors. I am with them.
