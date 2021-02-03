Give credit where credit is due. Rock, hip-hop, blues, jazz, gospel, Rhythm & Blues and many other genres of music were started by Black artists and musicians. We wouldn’t have a wide variety of music if it wasn’t for the Black artists who trailblazed the music industry.
As a part of Black History Month, let’s honor the excellence and creativity of the musicians who shaped American culture for the better.
The first wave of Black music that changed our culture was gospel. I am genuinely envious of Black singers because of the powerhouse vocalists gospel produced. The gospel vocal style is so distinctive and utilizes so much technique. Every time I listen to gospel, I’m in awe.
Mind you, this was way before auto-tune was even a thing. If you go back and listen to gospel vinyl, all of that is pure talent. The breath control, the vibrato and the variety of ranges; it gets me emotional sometimes.
With queens like Mahalia Jackson and Shirley Caesar and kings James Cleveland and Kirk Franklin spearheading the gerne, the talent gospel singers have is unbelievable.
In the same way, soul takes me places to places in my mind and heart that I never thought was possible. Combing elements of gospel, R&B and later funk, soul took insertion from gospel's poetic lyrics and made them secular for the general public.
This is why it’s not uncommon to see singers, like the legendary Aretha Franklin, labeled as both gospel and soul singers. Musician Gregory Porter put it this way: “Gospel is soul. Soul is gospel.”
In the next stop on our walk-through Black music appreciation, we transition from singers to musicians in the era of blues, jazz and funk.
I have no musical talent in my body. That’s why I chose to be a writer. But I’m always amazed at the layers of instrumental scales and combinations that this era of music is known for. Piano, saxophone, bass, drums, all unique in their sound and function in performance, but they all come together to form one beautiful piece of music.
With the talents of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Sly & The Family Stone, Ella Fitzgerald and Muddy Waters, this time period of instrumental nuance is artistic in every interpretation of the word.
More often than not you’ll find me listening to rock. Yes, I’m a metalhead and proud of it. But I need to pay homage to rock’s origins in rock ’n’ roll.
With Louis Jordan and his contributions to the swing sub-genre and Louis Jordan who was the guy who influenced the one and only Elvis, the ‘50s is where I get the giddiest.
Now if we are talking about Black music history, we need to talk about the Jacksons. Of course, there’s Michael. No artist ever will live up to his level of song, production and performance in the music industry.
But there was also Janet. She, if her career wasn’t cut short by that Super Bowl performance, quite possibly could have lived up to Michael's legacy. She did everything musically and was an excellent performer and dancer. She deserves to have more recognition rather than only being known for her career-ending mishap.
We now take a 40-year jump to the ‘90s. Oh, the ‘90s, what a time to be alive. Hip-hop and rap were at the forefront of pop culture. As a writer, I appreciate the lyrical functions in the rap culture at the time. Reflective of the society’s issues but poetic in many aspects.
Legends like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and 2Pac provided some of the best rap albums that so many artists would be inspired to make.
That brings us to the present. There are so many different types of music and artists that are contributing to Black music history.
It’s honestly insane: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Lizzo, H.E.R., Nicki Minaj, Neo, Rico Nasty, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Alicia Keys, Tauren Wells, Rhianna, Normani, Tyler the Creator, Lecrae, Beyoncé. You get the idea.
Now as a white girl who has no musical talent or knowledge talking about Black music, the last thing I want is to come off as I’m committing cultural and musical appropriation. My goal was to walk through history and just marvel at the talent and artistry of Black musicians. I have profound respect and love for Black music.
It took talent and courage to push Black music out at the beginning with gospel and continuing through today. I’m so excited to see where Black music goes from here. Thank you for making amazing music.
