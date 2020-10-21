With the recent announcement of canceled in-person classes after Thanksgiving, many of us are excited, surprised and maybe even sad to notice that the semester is about a month away from essentially being over.
It does feel like just yesterday we were coming back to Texas Tech from summer. This has led many to remember the first time they moved to Lubbock for college, myself included.
I was born and raised in Sugar Land, Texas. For those of you who don’t know, Sugar Land is an area to the southwest of Houston, really only about 20 to 30-minute drive to the heart of Houston depending on traffic.
One might think that moving to such a small city such as Lubbock (at least in comparison with Houston), would throw people such as me off, or make us feel like we live in the middle of nowhere. However, this isn’t the case.
It’s true, Sugar Land and Lubbock are very different, for one, the weather here in Lubbock is dry and can get pretty cold, versus a rather humid and hot swamp-like atmosphere of the Houston area.
But again, with my own personal experience, I end up finding more similarities than differences.
Sugar Land itself feels very much like Lubbock in size, so that didn’t make me feel out of place. If I wanted to have fun doing some of the many activities in the city, I would have to drive out there, which again, could take up to 30 minutes.
Many of the same activities that big cities boast are also found in Lubbock, just in a diminished capacity, you just have to keep your eyes open and look for them. The sense of really being out in the middle of nowhere isn’t something I truly buy into either.
In Sugar Land, I grew up in a neighborhood that was pretty much right next to some train tracks, and on the other side of the tracks was a lot of farmland for miles. It would only take a short drive down the road to see fields with cows, horses and longhorns.
It feels very much the same here, again with only slight differences. Even the suburban area (which is where I grew up in Sugar Land) of Lubbock feels very familiar.
When I first moved here, I didn’t expect to feel at home, and it only took one semester to figure that out. I might even know the streets names, locations and directions in Lubbock better than I know my hometown at this point.
Being born and raised in Texas is something that I’m proud of, and it seems to be after being in many different cities and areas across the state, I’ve found similarities to my own past experiences in all of them.
Maybe it’s just how my personality or mindset is, but I’ve come to realize something; I am a Texan, and this is my home state, and I’ll always think of everywhere in Texas as home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.