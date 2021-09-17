Texas is a great state, at least when you look beyond the political figures. It may be tricky to do so, but Texas has culture, specifically Hispanic culture, which people tend to forget about when talking about the state.
Texas history is Hispanic history. What people in Texas seem to forget is that this is land was not always our land.
Texans seem to not acknowledge the truth about the Hispanic population and instead have racist tendencies. Screaming in stores, “Go back to your country” or “Speak English, this America,” when in actuality, Texas was built on Native Americans, Spaniards and Mexicans.
It was later down the line when Anglo-Americans took over Texas and made it their own. However, there was no real creativity when doing so.
Even today, Texans representing Texas will talk about the amazing things only Texas has: Mexican food, rodeos or tequila. Those all come from Spanish and Mexican traditions.
We do not give credit where it is due. According to the Texas State Historical Association website, rodeos go back to the sixteenth century, stemming from Spanish-Mexican settlers.
Mexican food and tequila are self-explanatory as to why they are not U.S. originals. The United States has a tendency to take a culture and morph it to look like its own, without the reparations or credit.
The people who live in Texas do the same with the culture and truly believe everything was built from the ground up, which is just not true and, as history has shown, it was just merely stolen.
Besides the needed history lesson, Texans need to remember where our greatness comes from this Hispanic Heritage Month. All these fun and traditional festivities are only to be appreciated if you appreciate the people and culture after Hispanic Heritage Month.
According to the Worldpopulation.com, the demographics for Texas are that Hispanic and Latinos are the second largest group after non-Hispanic Europeans. By 2020, it was expected that Hispanics would become the majority.
It is so necessary, then, that we educate one another about the history and culture we use to make Texas the greatest state. There should not be racial discrimination, appropriation or misrepresentation when it comes to Texas origins.
The beauty of Texas is that it comes from Hispanic-Spanish culture. Cities that are named San Antonio, El Paso and Laredo are Spanish originated cities.
Texas was a Spanish-speaking country long before it was taken into U.S. hands. This is clearly in front of our eyes, yet the people living in Texas do not want to admit that without Mexican-Spanish influence, Texas would have no culture.
Texas would not have the Mexican-Spanish foundation to build upon and create something big. We are one of the few states people can distinctively tell the difference from, and why? Because we have culture and a history.
Texas history is being taught in schools, but not enough is being said about the present and future of Texas. Unfortunately, politicians and governments have painted this negative light on Texas, when really this is not what we are all about.
According to worldpopulationreview.com, Texas is the second most diverse state. Therefore, the micro-aggressions, racism and hate towards Hispanics or any other group should not be tolerated, not when the minority is slowly becoming the majority.
From elementary, to even beyond college, white people and everyone else need to remember what ground they stand on. Texas did not become as great of a success it is from white people. As history can tell us, it took centuries.
While today we commemorate Mexican-Spanish culture by keeping it thriving in Texas with festivals, museums and food, we also need to respect the same people who created it. It is hypocritical and contradicting when we take the culture for our own enjoyment but do not treat Hispanics with respect.
Treating Hispanic people correctly goes beyond Hispanic Heritage month. It should be what is taught in these Texas history classes. You cannot tell the history of Texas without speaking about the present and how discrimination in this state should not be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.