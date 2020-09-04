We find ourselves in a significant historical moment. COVID-19 remains a looming threat. 2020 is a presidential election year. Racial justice finds itself at the center of our nation’s conversation. At no other time would it be easier to resort to division, but I implore you today to come together.
Coming together means wearing masks to safeguard our own health and the health of those around us. Coming together means following social distancing protocols. Coming together means staying home when we feel sick. Coming together means avoiding large social gatherings. Most importantly, coming together means being kind and compassionate to those around you.
I think we all hoped that life would be back to normal by this time, but that’s just not the case. This pandemic has been and will continue to present immense challenges. Difficulty in adjusting to online classes, loss of jobs due to businesses closing, mental health, and the loss of close friends or family members are just a few of the ways this pandemic has adversely impacted our family.
Nonetheless, we move forward together, setting our gaze on the hope of normalcy again. I can’t promise you when, but it will come. When we prioritize safety and commit ourselves to the greater good of our Texas Tech community, the light at the end of the tunnel will approach more quickly.
I don’t know where this letter finds you—maybe in a dorm, maybe in Tech Terrace, maybe back home with your family. Wherever it is, please hear that you are not alone, and you are valued.
Wreck ‘em.
