As students, one of the things that Texas Tech offers us is the many dining halls and options for food. A dining hall is provided in every dorm and there are even more options in the SUB.
However, it is important to be aware of what we are feeding our students in regard to the quality of food that Tech provides. Just because these options are plentiful for the average student, does not mean that every student has the same options for food.
As a school, Tech has a very diverse group of students. This includes students with a series of dietary regulations or necessities, ranging from students who are gluten free or lactose intolerant to students who pursue a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.
Although these groups make up a smaller population of students at Tech, it is still crucial to address this issue. Now these students do have some options for food here at Tech, there are very few of them and a majority of these options consist of the same mundane salad or lettuce wraps.
For students who require these particular food accommodations, they are limited to the few dining halls. Even with these options, however, having to eat the same thing every day can get boring and doesn’t always provide the nutrients necessary to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle.
According to Healthline, the ideal balanced diet consists of fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and protein. In accordance to this, Tech really doesn’t have a lot of options for students to receive a meal that contains all of these food groups.
In addition, the healthier options for food that Tech does provide are at a substantially higher cost than the unhealthier “fast food” type options. Although healthier foods can generally cost more, it would be wise for Tech to invest in these options for the bettering of overall student health.
This doesn’t have to always include very expensive options, but by simply including more options for healthier snacks and quick meals around campus, a huge difference would be made for individuals who need or want to pursue a healthier diet.
It would also be wise for Tech to encourage their students to pursue these healthier lifestyles and making these options more readily available to students would do just that. As young adults begin their transition into college life, it is difficult to manage school, extracurricular activities, friendships and a good social life, all the while maintaining a healthy diet.
It also doesn’t help when all the options around you are types of foods that are bad for your overall health.
With students coming in trying to maintain healthy lifestyles and trying to avoid the infamous “freshman 15,” it’s necessary for Tech to actively work with these students and support healthy eating and living. The best way to do this is by being the provider for these healthier foods and even giving them more information regarding ways to promote and nurture healthy living and eating in their own lives.
For example, having nutrition facts listed on menus in the dining hall, or even having nutritionists around campus that can help navigate around what is best for each student and their particular necessities when it comes to healthy eating.
A gradual effort towards these goals would make a huge difference to the overall health and lifestyle of Tech. By promoting these healthier food options, Tech will create a happier and healthier environment for all members of the student body and faculty.
