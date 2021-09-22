As someone who has just started college with about four weeks under my belt; college seems to be a balancing act. There of course are the regular classes that students attend to learn new content for later usage.
Then there are tasks to do outside the classroom whether it be being a part of a new club, joining a particular sport, going to work or just spending some needed recreational time.
All of these activities can take a large amount of time out of your schedule. When we are always on the go, we tend to take less time to create a healthy schedule.
When schedules become busy, we tend to get less hours of sleep, be less active and partake in an unhealthy diet.
Having been participating in classes officially for several weeks as a full time college student, it can be easy to develop an unhealthy lifestyle.
There have been times where I have to keep myself awake in the deep hours of the night to finish a challenging math assignment.
There have been other times where it has been hard to motivate myself to really exercise and be more active.
It is okay to have these situations occur a couple of times out of the semester, but the more frequent the occurrences are, the worse you are off.
The key is to approach these goals of creating healthier school habits is to take them nice and slow.
A big positive of living on a college campus or near a college campus is that you are able to walk to your desired locations. Just plain walking can be extremely beneficial for your overall health.
Another task you can do is try implementing a good amount of vegetables or fruit in your diet. It doesn’t have to be the majority of what you eat, but having some spread across your week can be very good for you.
The biggest task is getting a healthy night’s rest. Acquiring enough hours of sleep is essential, because your body needs all the rest it can get. Having a miniscule amount of sleep can lead to larger health problems and a negative mind.
That is why it is important to take small steps toward these tasks. The slower you are at getting prepared to avoid these unhealthy habits, the bigger and more positive the outcome will be.
There are all kinds of options to create a healthy schedule in college. It can be difficult to escape the constant “rise and grind” mindset that many students develop over the course of their young adult life.
The more time we forget to help our bodies properly function, the less time we will have to enjoy what life has to offer us.
It is important to note that having access to reasonably priced and healthy food can be hard to find. However, as a greater demand for affordable healthy living increases, options for affordable healthy living should rise as well.
Tasks like managing your hours of sleep and obtaining enough exercise for your health will be harder to maintain, but it will be worth the amount of effort you put into it.
The most important aspect to creating a healthy lifestyle during your time at college, is to really promote the benefits within the college community.
Implementing healthier foods in your diet, being able to have a healthy amount of sleep and practicing small amounts of effective exercise are extremely important.
Not only are they important goals to accomplish during any stage in your life but it is crucial for students.
Students have to balance many tasks at once. There is a big amount of pressure thrust upon their shoulders, but the faster we create a healthy schedule, the less stressful our lives will be.
We will not only be able to rise and grow professionally, but we will also have healthy bodies and mindsets while doing so.
