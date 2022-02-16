While football lovers tune in to witness the Super Bowl, many other viewers tune in for a different reason, the halftime show.
The tradition of halftime shows started in 1967, with the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band as the headliner. However, it wasn’t until 1993 when Michael Jackson delivered a show-stopping performance that solidified the halftime show’s performances as a fan favorite.
Moving focus from sports, the Super Bowl has become a media frenzy for entertainment and pop culture impact.
Cementing itself in entertainment history, the halftime show has become famous for its many iconic performances and show-stopping antics. From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s controversial ‘Nipplegate’ performance to Beyoncé’s Black Panther performers, artists do not shy away from giving meaningful and exciting halftime shows.
This year’s show saw iconic hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar deliver an outstanding halftime show.
Performing their top hits and providing a nostalgic-filled performance, the halftime show also executed social commentary surrounding the impact Black culture and social justice.
During the show, the artists conveyed themes of police brutality and Black Lives Matter, in instances such as rapper Eminem taking a knee for the movement, a controversial move within NFL’s history against peaceful protest. Furthermore, Dr. Dre included the line “Still not loving police,” a statement that speaks on the police brutality that plagues Black communities.
Singer Mary J. Blige’s solo performance stood out by showing a powerful Black woman in her own glory, a concept that is still challenged by racism and misogyny today.
During Black History Month, the cultural impact of these performances expose the racial controversies and history of protest in NFL history. These performances contradict the NFL’s continuous actions to silence protests, such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling in protest in 2016 and the censorship of political and social commentary.
The legacy of football in the U.S. helped create sports culture, a prominent aspect of American identity.
However, these performances showed the importance of Black culture and its roots in American identity. Without Black culture, there would be no American culture.
Hip-hop culture constantly finds itself under scrutiny for explicit content; however, hip-hop culture has built American pop-culture, with the latter finding influence from many hip-hop artists and songs.
Halftime shows such as Beyoncé’s BLM themed performance and this year’s show gives voices to Black performers in speaking out against America’s racism and disregard for Black lives.
Moreover, this year’s halftime show worked to provoke social and racial justice, a fight that is still ongoing for many today.
The significance in these performances display the message of change still needed in times of racial tension. Although movements like BLM have worked to fight against violence against Black people, there are still acts of brutality and institutionalized racism that hurt communities today.
The Super Bowl halftime shows have become a tradition within NFL history, working to deliver entertaining performances by artists. However, the show has found a new purpose in creating an impact amongst viewers.
This year’s halftime show conveyed the beauty of Black culture and the need for justice in Black communities. Through the performances and messages from the artists, it was one to remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.