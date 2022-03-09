When I lived overseas, there was a gym in my complex that had certain hours for women. I was more comfortable working out at those times versus missing the designated hours, then I would just not go.
While in the United States there are women-only gyms, they tend to be a niche type of workouts. Barre workouts include the barre, or yoga studios only cater to yoga workouts but what about gyms that have everything a normal facility would have?
On TikTok, there are countless videos of women working out who will be approached by a man who wants to help. Regardless if they had good intentions or not, no one has the authority or right to go up to a woman and harass them.
If there was a gym that catered to women only, men would not only be able to do that, but a woman would probably feel more comfortable going to another woman if they need assistance. There has been too many videos on the internet of men feeling obligated in assisting women in the gym, when it is clearly not needed.
Working out is already a brave task itself to do. A lot of time this is the first step in working out journeys and they should not be trampled by men possibly approaching or better yet, being creepy by the machines.
Women wear whatever makes them feel comfortable, which includes leggings, shorts or jogging pants but if it becomes sexualized at a gym, that makes a woman not want to go. She should not have to change what she wears at a place meant to work out her body.
According to a study conducted by Bar Blend, a workout page, out of 1,331 women, approximately 530 of those women felt sometimes when they go to the gym, they feel unsafe when working out. The other 192 women most often do feel unsafe when working out.
Going to the gym should not feel unsafe or uncomfortable and with men dominating the facility, it leads to the idea women should just not go to the gym. When in reality these facilities should make everyone feel comfortable, not just men.
Gyms specifically made for women may be difficult to do, another option would be the University Recreational Center, have hours that are designated for just women to enjoy the gym. Each year, they host a women’s night, where those who identify as women can enjoy four hours to the gym for themselves and learn how to be healthy active women.
I have attended one of these nights and gained an amazing experience as women were teaching women about our bodies and how to reach obtainable goals. While the idea may seem controversial for some and maybe even a step back in equality, think about how it is only a few hours of the week.
The hours could be late at night where women usually don’t feel the most comfortable because again, things happen in the dark but a gym facility that opened had hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. dedicated to women would not be the step in the wrong direction but recognizing if we can’t change all men but we can make it safer for women.
The University Rec Center is open until midnight and so two hours out of the 16-hour open work day is not a big difference.
It is hard to explain the little worries women go through on a daily basis and while we are not complaining about them, we just would like to see change happen. Because if change is not happening to the majority, the minority cannot be helped. A simple adaptation to gym facilities on campus is a small change but can make a huge impact.
