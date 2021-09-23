The course work given out in classes in college can be difficult. College coursework is definitely a level up from high school coursework. The work is given at a much faster pace and the topics being taught can be tougher.
Grades for your coursework are often stressed over and the cause of much anxiety to most students. However, students shouldn’t be so stressed about their grades and especially when it comes to taking exams.
It is important to not insinuate students shouldn’t be putting focus towards their academics because they are crucial.
You should be rewarded with the time and effort you put into your studies because it is important that you learn new material to help you in your future.
However, a student needs to incorporate a balance in their studies, as to not crumble from the academic stress. Students who pour hours and hours of their time trying to receive that perfect A+, is not healthy.
Most of this stress can be traced to the desire to succeed in this ever changing world of ours. How obtaining the best grades can grant you lots of success. Success being a topic especially discussed as of late, due to our current climate.
Just remember that grades don't define the person you are now and will become further in the future. This may be an overused cliche, but the meaning has never been so true.
Grades are just supposed to reflect how a student does academically. Everything else that a student does is reflected from the student themselves.
Students have to find a balance between their academics and their life outside of the classroom. This is general knowledge between many students, but it is usually easier said than done.
If you spend too much time constantly worrying about obtaining the best grades possible can lead to serious burnout. That large amount of time that was spent revolving around grades can go nowhere.
It is important to know it is very hard to be absolutely perfect with your grades. We as humans are not machines, our brains are not chips that can be programmed to get every academic problem we face correct.
When we participate in the activities we enjoy doing, even only for a small period of time, that enjoyment balances off with the studying we do for our classes. It usually does not work out if one activity takes more of our time than the other.
Exams are upon us, with many classes assigning mid-semester exams in the coming days. Exams are usually a big stress inducer for students because of the amount of points they count towards your grade point average.
Exams also test you on all the material that you have gone over during your classes and are longer than most quizzes/homework.
It is perfectly normal to be intimidated by exams because in some cases they can be daunting. However, there is also no reason to over stress about your grades when these come up.
If you keep stressing about what the outcome of your overall grade will be after the exam, that will not help you. Doing that will get in the way of you actually knowing and applying the given material to that exam.
Healthy amounts working and studying effectively on your coursework will be the factor in reducing stress pertaining to grades.
The grades you earn in college should not be something to worry yourself sick over. Grades of course matter because they show people that you have put in hard work and effort over others in your class.
The problem is when the idea of achieving perfect grades becomes a goal in your life that gets in the way of other important tasks in your life that are important.
It is vital to find that right type of balance in your life where you apply to studies and succeed well, and not drop everything to get to that place.
