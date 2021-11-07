Governor Abbott recently signed a bill that bans transgender girls from participating in public school sports. To that, I would say it is not that deep in regard to sports teams and who can and cannot play on them in a school setting.
According to NBC News, the bill Abbott signed prohibits the option to gender switch on birth certificates requiring students to identify as the gender they were born with. The bill is to take effect Jan. 18 and the goal is to protect fairness in sports.
Children at an early stage of life are going to be discriminated based on their gender identities. A common misconception preserved when thinking about transgender women who participate in sports is an “unfair” advantage.
However, according to NBC's sources who support the bill, there still has not been examples to prove it unfair.
The Texas governor should be more concerned about other issues in the state. He has supposedly informed the public that he will get rid of rape in order to stop abortions; however, that has not been solved nor may it ever be.
Besides other duties the Governor has to work on, why did signing this bill prove to be more important than anything else? The truth is, it’s not. He signed an irrelevant bill instead of focusing on more pressing matters.
Children get discriminated at school by other children because of their gender. That is another problem in itself that should be addressed, but by Abbott signing a bill that explicitly discriminates against transgender children, that problem becomes worse.
At a young age, children do not even comprehend that gender makes them different from one another. If anything, at a young age, there is a bit of oblivion and innocence when children hang out with one another. This is pure, as no one gets pointed out for being different.
This bill will point out an unimportant fact about students and create a new problem within school facilities. On top of that, for public schools where students are playing for fun, why is it a big deal anyways what their gender is?
While gender identity is very important to some people, when playing leisurely, it should not matter what gender someone identifies. It becomes about the sport and who is capable of playing and who wants to play.
At a young age, children typically play co-ed sports and do not think anything of it. It is played competitively, but most importantly played for the love of the sport.
Sports mean some variety things for a different people. But, the issue at hand is sports are an activity for everyone. It should not matter what their gender is, as sports are a way for them to just be a typical student participating in school activities.
While the signing of this bill seems to be irrelevant because it is causing more problems than it solves, it also could be resolved by Abbott simply having a conversation with the transgender community.
According to the ABC website, Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student participating in public school sports, began to transition while bills across the United States were being passed or proposed that prohibited transgender women in K-12 from participating in school sports.
Hecox later met the requirement in which a transgender woman should undergo a year of testosterone suppression before joining a team, which Hecox said she was alright with doing.
Abbott, along with other politicians, tends to rush into a ban or new order without understanding the other side. In this context, haste truly makes waste and for Abbott singing such a bill, more problems will begin to arise.
Mental health will shift for the transgender community and begin discrimination at an early age. Children should be able to play whatever they want with whomever they want. Sports is an outlet for some students.
This shows the priorities Abbott has, and the safety of Texas citizens is not one of them. Instead, he would like to create another problem revolving around equality.
