Generation Z’s are those who were born around 1997 to 2012, and I firmly believe this generation is the best at comprehending mental health. They have normalized it so much, conversations about mental health is not taboo, but rather encouraged.
While the topic of mental health is still unraveling, this generation has their arms open. It is probably because they are empathic. Even if they have not experienced the same trauma, they can empathize.
They know what it is like to shut down due to their mental wellbeing. Their parents did not discuss mental health, it was not taught in school and while growing up, it was definitely showcased in the media.
This generation moved through a transition phase where mental health was a known topic but not a conversational topic. When it was shown on the media, it would be about famous people who had died due to not treating their mental health.
I do not know exactly where the turning point was, but Gen Z took the negative connotation about mental health and completely flipped it.
I was in high school and discovered others around me felt the same way I did. They were struggling. They were drained. They were calling for help. Even if it was on different levels. It was comforting knowing I was not alone. It was more comforting knowing no one was alone.
Mental health is talked about so normally. This is what makes Gen Z compassionate and understanding.
According to a report by the American Psychiatric Association, Gen Z is more likely to report their mental health as fair or poor. While the Gen Z rating is not ideal, it is good compared to other generations who have not even reported their wellbeing in the first place.
Mental health is being made aware of in this generation, and the reasons are because times are changing. Times are changing in such where trauma is happening more frequently or there are new stressors such as social media.
These are reasons then as to why they are the experts when it comes to mental health. Not experts in the way where they can treat people, but experts where they understand people. They are growing the idea that mental health is just as important as physical.
This generation as well stands for what they believe, and you can see through any social media platform or on the news. Mental health is just another one of those subjects where they will stand for what is right.
Resources are now becoming available to those who do not know where to start when it comes to their mental health. They are starting as early in elementary schools. Now, to corporate jobs. I have done so many mental health modules for college and while they tend to be redundant, I am glad to see they are being implemented.
Verbally talking about mental health has become so relaxed now, it is completely understanding when someone needs a break in life. It is also likely Gen Z would check up on those same people.
Speaking for the unspoken is a characteristic trait Gen Z has.
Gen Z sees mental health as one with physical health. It is core to the whole health. If our mental health is well, everything else follows pursuit. That concept is sometimes not recognized by other generations, especially the ones before us.
Now, they are witnessing the importance of mental health and are slowly progressing. It is not a shameful act to need help or guidance on taking care of your mind. It is essential to living to taking care of oneself first.
Gen Z has grasped that concept and is not only trying to better themselves by seeking health services but make others feel like they can also seek help. It is not give and take with Gen Z but rather give and give.
We cannot blame past generations for not making us feel comfortable on the topic of mental health. For the longest times, it has had a negative stigma, but Gen Z has transformed it. They will continue to do so, so which future generations can have more open conversations about mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.