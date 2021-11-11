When it comes to receiving higher level education, a large question comes up about how to finance an education. This is especially a battle for families who cannot afford to send their children to a university or even a community or junior college.
Although there are ways that students can earn scholarships and grants, it is important to bring to light the problems students face with government-issued financial aid.
For many students transitioning to Texas Tech, it is difficult to navigate the financial aid system or even know where to begin. Unless students have a very attentive high school counselor, or a parent or mentor who can help them begin filling out FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and finding and applying for scholarships, many students are put in a position to figure it out on their own.
With this, however, there is also a systemic issue that must be addressed when discussing students' trials and tribulations with the federal financial aid system. For students whose families are of a higher socioeconomic status and can afford to pay for college, financial aid isn’t necessary for them to have the opportunity to pursue higher education.
For students who come from families in a very low socioeconomic status, federal financial aid covers their tuition if they show financial need, according to the Federal Student Aid Department of Education, in regard to eligibility for federal financial aid.
For students who come from middle class families, however, receiving financial aid can be much more difficult as their financial need may not always be as obvious as it is for students of lower socioeconomic status.
According to Journey, a student journal that discusses the financial challenges faced by students pursuing higher education in the United States, getting denied FAFSA leads middle class students to have to take out loans that are at a much higher cost to them in the long run when having to pay off their student loans.
In fact, according to the article, the number of middle-class students who have to take out student loans due to getting denied financial aid from the government has increased from 30 percent to 60 percent in the past couple decades.
Although there have been and are politicians lobbying for better financial aid for higher education and even some pushing for free education, there doesn’t seem to be an urgent solution to the problems faced by middle class students when applying to higher education.
Because there may not be a way to “fix” or alter the system in order to help more students, it is an important issue for students to take into consideration when making plans for their future, whether this means taking out a loan, applying to outside scholarships and grants, or even doing so through their school.
This unjust issue is something that needs more awareness, as it affects nearly 42 percent of students in the middle class, according to The Hechinger Report, an online newsletter that covers injustices in the education system. In fact, American campuses are losing the most students from the middle class every year. If this issue isn’t addressed and discussed, it will discourage and even prevent middle class students from pursuing a higher education, making the middle class obsolete.
