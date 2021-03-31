Parents, parental figures and our family deserve so much more recognition and love for what they have done for college students. Close your eyes and think of a person who has helped you get here. To Texas Tech, to your career, to wherever you are in your life.
That parental figure has sacrificed so much to help you achieve your dreams. Staying up late to help with your multiplication tables. Driving you and your friends to the movies or to a football game. They did it all because of their unconditional love they have for your and their willingness to see you succeed in life.
You may not see eye to eye on every single thing, believe me I know. But that did not stop them from encouraging you to pursue your passions. They have taught us the hard lessons in life, but they also showed you what you could be.
COVID-19 may have ruined a whole year for me, but it sure did show me how much my parents mean to me. But it also taught me, just how college taught me, what family truly means to me.
We may be born into our biological family, but for some, family may not be that. They are family by birth, but that does not stop us from choosing life long friends who are with us through the highs and lows in life.
The ones who cheer us on to achieve our dreams and the ones who will be there when we fall. That is my family. That is that family I choose to add to my biological family.
Whether family or friends, we have those who have impacted our lives in a positive way. It is time that we show our appreciation.
This Easter weekend, take time to call your parents, friends or those who you love and tell them thank you. Thank you for helping me be who I am today.
Even if you do not celebrate Easter, tell them thank you. Take this time to thank those who have impacted your life. Even if it is your friends, tell them thank you. Show any amount of appreciation to them so you. It will go a long way.
We are now at a point where it is time to show our appreciation to those who have helped through this trying time. They have made us who we are.
Without a parental figure or our family, we would not be who we are. We would not know how to love, to be kind and to live life to its fullest potential.
So, mom and dad, thank you.
