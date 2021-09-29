It is no secret that there are many students here at Texas Tech University. With a large student population also comes a diverse student population, which creates a need for mindful conversations.
As it is an automatic given that 40,666 students insinuate 40,666 different stories, personalities and beliefs, students and staff alike should be mindful while having a conversation with a new individual.
More specifically, individuals should be accommodating for every individual they speak with, as the National Center for Education Statistics reported that up to 20% of undergraduate students in America have some form of a disability.
If an individual conveys that they are in need of accommodation during a conversation, whether it is a deaf student asking for repetition or a blind student asking for verbal descriptions, the individual should not hesitate to accommodate the needs of the disabled individual.
This especially applies to staff employed by Tech, such as hospitality workers, whose job involves constant interactions with a diverse population.
Unfortunately, some tend to create a cookie-cutter-mold for individuals whom they interact with, which is sadly influenced by ableism and the inaccurate expectation of what a disabled individual should look like.
When one does not fit that mold, such as those who are disabled, then the disabled individual faces insensitivity or even discrimination as they are questioned and not taken seriously.
Even though this mold is highly insensitive and incorrect, the majority of the population unconsciously makes assumptions based on the expectations that are set in place by the mold.
This is a result of stereotypes that have developed over the course of thousands and thousands of years, influenced by multiple factors, including eugenics-based beliefs that have unfortunately become normalized within certain social issues.
This ableist mold has done nothing to benefit any aspect of society; it only has created further division among communities and introduced skepticism for those individuals who clearly communicate that he or she is in need of accommodation.
Many disabled individuals have heard something along the lines of not looking disabled or not acting disabled, which results in the disabled individual not being taken seriously by whomever they are conversing with
Unfortunately, when conversing with someone new, individuals tend to make assumptions and become skeptical when an individual who does not fit said mold.
Sometimes, individuals laugh at the individual asking for accommodations, which results in nothing but shame on behalf of the disabled individual.
Other times, disabled individuals encounter facial expressions, raised eyebrows or a sigh when communicating the need for accommodation.
When one communicates, either verbally or through facial expressions that he or she is uninterested in providing extra support for a disabled individual, then the disabled individual feels isolated and mistreated, making it even more difficult to feel respected.
When the disabled individual feels ashamed, then he or she is less likely to ask for further accommodations and thus feels a general sense of unwelcomeness.
This especially applies to new students who are navigating a new environment, which includes new individuals who do not understand their disability like those back home.
When a student feels homesick or lonely, then ableist comments and conversations can significantly worsen these negative feelings.
However, it is important to note that this can become undone by treating every individual with kindness and accommodation when they ask for it, regardless if the individual looks like they need accommodation or not.
Blatantly put, it is not one’s job to decide whether or not the other individual deserves to receive accommodation or extra support.
Skepticism should never, under any circumstance have a role within a conversation in which one is communicating a genuine need for accommodations.
All individuals should make an effort to rid their mind of any kind of insensitive and inaccurate mold that presents itself when conversing with someone new.
It is important to remember to always give others the benefit of the doubt and treat others with kindness and respect.
