Many TV shows embody dark themes and storylines to depict the dark realities of life. Concepts such as abuse and addiction are commonly showcased in these series. However, the portrayal of these subject matters tend to cross the line into glamorization.
Premiering in 2019, the show "Euphoria" took over social media, becoming one of the most popular TV series recently. The show follows the lives of high school students as they navigate sexuality, addiction and the woes of adolescence.
Furthermore, "Euphoria" does not stray from explicitly exploring mature narratives.
The main character of the show, played by Zendaya, struggles with drug addiction as a high school student. The show dives deep into the theories of addiction, even showing drug use and abuse on screen.
Although the show works to expose the dangers of drug addiction, "Euphoria" takes a role in romanticizing drug abuse. Whenever drugs are used in the show, creative direction utilizes popular music and flashy visuals to emphasize the euphoric feeling felt by users. This representation lacks showing the ugly truth of addiction.
The latest episode of the show details a sequence on how to get away with being a drug addict where Zendaya’s character explains the ways of hiding addiction. Seemingly relevant for the character’s development, this segment carries a lot of weight in exploiting drugs to a young impressionable audience.
"Euphoria’s" influence has proven to be huge, especially on the teen and young adult viewers. Many fashion brands and clothing stores are seeing Euphoria-based styles rising in demand.
Even more so, social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter have seen a surge in content surrounding Euphoria, with songs such as All For Us by Euphoria’s composer Labrinth going viral.
The evidence of influence conveys the power the show has, and the impact the show’s content has on its audience. By demonstrating drug use, Euphoria treads into dangerous territory regarding its repercussions in real life. The drug abuse on the show may trigger former addicts or those currently struggling with addiction.
In addition, "Euphoria’s" other storylines of domestic abuse and the sexual content crosses these boundaries of glamorizing minors in these situations.
While everyone’s high school experience is different and some may relate to the show’s portrayal of high school, Euphoria graphic display of minors in abusive and sexual situations may encourage the youth of today to get involved in similar circumstances.
Similar to the depiction of drug abuse, "Euphoria" twists narratives of domestic abuse and sexuality into aesthetically pleasing images within the show.
Wanting to abide by the belief of high schoolers realities, "Euphoria" writers embody the dramatized stories of former high school dramas to promote the show to a broader audience. This is supported by the mature rating and explicit content that appeals to older viewers as well.
Acknowledging that the main writer of the show is a caucasian male switches the perspective of the show. Seeing many actors and actresses, especially the character Cassies portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, in sexually compromising scenes questions not only the authenticity of the writing, but the intention.
The necessity of the show’s graphic depiction of sex and drugs determine whether the show can exist at the peak of its fame without it or not.
This creates a broader question, do TV shows need to showcase explicit visuals for its content?
Any show portraying dark content like "Euphoria" walks a fine line between awareness and glamorization. Nonetheless, Euphoria does reveal scenes of brutal honesty when delivering these topics.
Adding on to this, scenes portraying Zendaya’s character’s physical and mental submission to drug addiction and the character Maddy’s trauma from abuse describe the negative effects of their situations.
Working in a way to carry the show, "Euphoria" invokes the audience’s impressions to cater to the show’s popularity.
Nevertheless, "Euphoria’s" glamorization deters the severity of these subject matters, blurring the lines of truth and fiction. Though the mature nature of the show pushes the storyline forward, it may also work in pushing back viewers into similar situations.
Taking on explicit content is not easy to explore in a suitable way. However, TV show writers and producers should work more on carefully portraying these themes to their audiences, in a way that avoids glamorization and brings awareness.
