HBO’s “Euphoria” season two just released and is opening up conversations about difficult topics. Drug abuse, alcoholism or even sexuality. While these discussions are important for young adults to talk about, how these shows bring up the explicit content is concerning.
There are ways for television shows to bring up hard topics without the oversaturation of the sex appeal. “Euphoria” has adults playing high schoolers. That is somewhat acceptable to an extent for legal reasons, but the show’s producers and creators are also adults. It’s acceptable but why is there so much sex involving all these characters?
Sex is a normal, natural thing with the human body, but characters are portraying 14-15-years olds that are having sex or constantly in the nude.
Some teenagers may be already doing that, but it is wrong to assume that is all a teenager is worried about.
“Euphoria” is not meant to be watched by a young audience according to TV guidelines. The rating is for ages 17 and older. Yet, the students in the show portray children as sexy students.
These shows have adults playing adolescents. They could watch the show but that opens another conversation on why characters in these shows are always being portrayed as sexy or their personality is just about having sex.
Granted, there are shows that do talk about true high school problems like college, standardized testing, students orgs or working a job and going to school. However, the narrative has shifted the last couple of years. The actors playing high schoolers do not even look like they should be in high school.
This is where a problem is created for the younger generation. They see these adults playing vulgar teenagers. If they should not be watching the show, the show should not be based in high school.
While I am aware the show is fictional and made for an audience who is a little more mature than the characters are played, but the theme and ongoing trend is redundant. Even to say the least a little too much.
Shows or movies that have high schoolers constantly having sex or doing drugs appeals to a niche audience. That audience does in fact exist, but is it really the only storyline entertainment can go with?
There are numerous shows that are popular for being based in high school and touch on the subjects of sexuality, self discovery or friendships. The storylines differ, but the overall theme is something relatable to most people. Although, it is fully possible to create a show about the topic without the exploitation of sex.
Regardless if shows like “Euphoria” show equal parts of male and female nudity, the amount becomes tasteless and does not add anything to the plot expect gain viewership. The sex appeal American audiences have is tasteless.
In order to gain views, shows about teenagers have to show watered down pornography. Again, these themes are very common and part of life. But what does this mean for viewers?
“Euphoria” is rated for mature audiences, “Gossip Girl” or “Riverdale” are rated TV-14. These teenagers are seeing adults act out their peers. Fictional or not, they should not have to always see their experiences being portrayed as sexy, old horny adults.
The scenes are not real but it’s hard to tell a viewer when it is created to look so real. If there is a show about teenagers having fun or just worrying about school projects, it will be found on Disney Channel and most likely is not being watched by a 14-year-old.
There is no in between, so young audiences just go straight to seeing adults with developed bodies having sex.
The American entertainment industry needs to take those ideas they have for high school shows and simply just apply them to shows about young adults. If the scenes in “Euphoria” or “Riverdale” were just based in a college setting, it may just be a bit better as audiences can see they are actually grown adults doing adult things.
The subject of sex, drugs or abuse should definitely not be avoided when talking about teenagers growing up, but it should not be the selling point when creating a show about high schoolers.
Whether it makes producers money or not, it does not give an accurate representation of high schoolers who are struggling with basic problems like the SATs.
The industry just needs to get creative and have high school based shows about more than sex and actually have teenagers play teenagers.
