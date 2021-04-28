The hype for so many great TV shows, films, books and music over the past year has been squashed by the bleakness of our current reality. From old favorites to highly-anticipated releases, here are some things to watch, read and listen to that might bring up the mood in time for the summer.
Cartoon Network is home to the best whimsical yet mature and heartfelt animated shows, and “Infinity Train” on HBO Max is no different. Throughout four standalone seasons called “books”, people of all ages dealing with issues in their personal lives are presented with the opportunity to board the mysterious Infinity Train.
Once passengers receive a glowing green number on one hand, they must travel through each unique car to learn how to confront their problems and get their number down to zero. The first three books are without a doubt the best and darkest of the series, and the upbeat buddy comedy in “Book 4: Duet” is a fun-filled conclusion to the series’ untimely end.
If any clueless Hollywood executive or out-of-touch adult wants to learn something about the modern teen, “Eighth Grade” is a great place to start. Comedian Bo Burnham’s directorial debut stars Elsie Fisher as Kayla, the typical awkward 14-year-old struggling to fit in during her final year of middle school.
Keeping in line with A24’s best productions, including “Lady Bird” and “Moonlight,” “Eighth Grade” is never flashy or cheesy. It highlights the ups and downs of every classic coming-of-age tale with a subtle style and authenticity.
“Notes on Grief” expands on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s original piece published in The New Yorker, where she writes through the pains of grief after losing her father to kidney failure in 2020. Adichie reminisces on her time spent with her father and his life story.
After a year of losses due to COVID-19, be it the loss of loved ones, jobs or memories never made, this piece provides some much-needed catharsis, both for Adichie and readers alike. Her prose is gripping and masterful, and “Notes on Grief” is a gateway into her other great works such as “Americanah” and “We Should All Be Feminists.” The book comes out May 11.
Helen Hoang’s “The Bride Test” smartly twists the conventions of the average summer romance novel while creating the perfect feel-good read for the season. Khai, a 26-year-old man with autism, is forced to confront his aversion to relationships when his well-intentioned mother brings him a bride from Vietnam.
Esme, a half-white, half-Vietnamese single mother, challenges herself to seduce Khai on his mother’s orders, so they can get married by the end of the summer, while also tackling her own identity in a foreign country. Themes of sexuality and feminism are woven through the struggles of immigrant life and being neurodivergent, making “The Bride Test” a refreshing and delightful read.
Is my album of the summer a country-folk record made by an autoharp-playing drag queen? Yes. And here’s why: RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and winner Trixie Mattel is, upon first impression, a Barbie-esque Dolly Parton impersonator covered head-to-toe in pink with a mask of eyeliner across her eyes.
But Mattel is also the most unique musician to come out of Drag Race, with “Barbara” being her third studio album in this country-folk genre. It’s a 60s summer fantasy that single-handedly pulled me out of my mid-semester depression. “Malibu,” “Jesse Jesse” and “Gold” are the stars of the eight-song album.
“A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun” is Aly & AJ’s first studio album since “Insomniatic,” the Disney pop classic that gave us hits like “Potential Breakup Song,” “Like Whoa” and “Chemicals React.” Since then, the sisters have gone independent and developed an indie/synth pop catalogue full of year-round bops.
Don’t let the mouthful of a title scare you. “A Touch of the Beat” has some of Aly & AJ’s best summer-road-trip-with-the-windows-down singles, including “Slow Dancing,” “Symptom of Your Touch” and “Listen!!!” The album comes out May 7.
Give some of these recommendations a try, and hopefully, you’ll find your new summer obsession.
