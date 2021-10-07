"You do not realize how to appreciate something until it’s gone" — a common saying my parents always told me. Another one they would say is to enjoy being a kid. As a kid that wanted to grow up and do “grown-up” things, I did not take that seriously.
Now, as a “grown-up,” I am realizing more and more everyday that life was truly at it’s simplest form. My worries that seemed so big at the time are minute compared to what I stress about today.
However, what I am stressing about today could be so small to me in 10 or 20 years to come. It is a difficult task to do, but truthfully, I need to zoom out and enjoy the moment right now. Society embeds it in our heads that we have to look for the next best thing.
In college, that is a lesson I need to learn, which is difficult because life is rushing past me. No matter what I do, time is anyone’s greatest enemy and it has beaten me senseless.
There is nothing to do but to move forward, but moving forward with awareness of your life. Enjoying the moment as it is.
The silver lining can be hard to scope out, but it’s there. Even when it isn’t obvious, take time to be still.
While it may be early for me in my college career to have an existential crisis about what I am doing in life, every time I blink, I am getting closer to the end goal of my college career. Problems that I thought I could push aside, are now popping back up on my radar.
The obvious solution to the mundane feelings I have about life passing through me is to change up what is going on in my life and submitting to the culture of going for something “better”; however, that is the problem a lot of people have and what leads them to that exact same place.
The urge to move up or constantly be working in order for a better life is a myth. That can all happen at a certain point of time in someone’s life, but what about now?
If you are working your whole life up to retirement, how much time was wasted? Retirement or the “end goal” should not be your entire life.
Again, it is so hard to appreciate life as it is now because of whatever circumstances, but you will be thankful for that moment after it’s passed. College students tend to forget that they are not always going to be in college.
Other people remember that and take full advantage of the experience; going to every sporting event, every Texas Tech tradition or being involved in everything. That is not everyone's experience in college, but by participating in the Tech culture, you are enjoying the moment.
College is only a chapter in your long journey. Enjoy it while it lasts because just how high school flew by, college is just the same.
Living in the present is much easier said than done. We like to reflect on moments in our life but not be active in our life at the moment. In order to appreciate life as it is, no matter what it may be, think about how you got there.
Reflection on the past can help you be in the present to then take on the future. Take time for yourself and remember that what you may be stressing about is only a small bump in your long life.
Be proud of the accomplishments and progress you have made. That tends to be forgotten when trying to work your way up. Look down for once and see that you are accomplishing things that you didn’t think you could before.
It is important for college students to remember that college may have seemed so far away and impossible to get through but now you are at the finish line. As many of our parents said, enjoy it now while it lasts because it seriously goes by too quickly.
