It seems like a day cannot pass without a headline mentioning COVID-19 or pandemic. Of course, while we are in the midst of global tragedy, accessible and up-to-date news is helpful and beneficial.
It allows those who are not directly handling the pandemic to be educated and informed about such a crisis, which is essential. It is necessary to be educated about current events, especially those that directly affect our lives.
Media outlets tend to be breeding grounds for misinformation and unsolicited opinions. The American society, fundamentally partisan, has taken a global health crisis and made it a political opinion.
It is valid and expected to have different opinions in general, but forming an opinion that questions the validity of the pandemic is harmful and insensitive to those who have faced loss during the past 18 months. It invalidates those who, for a long period of time, have lived in fear due to a compromised immune system and, unfortunately, a compromised public opinion.
Regardless of someone’s political stance, the effects of the pandemic should be addressed with empathy, not a raised eyebrow that opens a door to conversing about the presidential election.
Thankfully, in the United States, everyone is entitled to their own opinion and beliefs. American citizens are able to exercise their beliefs and opinions in the form of voting, speech and press. Various individuals have different viewpoints and perspectives that are influenced by their personal experience, relationships and upbringing.
However, invalidating the many who have suffered from COVID-19 in the name of voicing a political opinion is a result of nothing but an upbringing of intolerance and closed mindedness.
The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in many, many negative effects, one being a decrease in empathy for those who are suffering.
Sometimes, when presented with the number of deaths from COVID-19, one might say something along the lines of, “Well, did they have any preexisting conditions?” or “Well, were they old?”
To some, the number of deaths is just a quantity that reflects the severity of the pandemic. However, the reality is the number of deaths is equal to the number of humans who once walked this earth while living, breathing and thinking, just like you and I.
One’s value or right to live does not decrease once he or she is old or is immunocompromised; such a viewpoint is callous.
It is worth mentioning that perhaps those who choose to view the number of fatalities as a number, and nothing more, do so as an act of self-preservation. Although denying the realities of the pandemic is harmful and counterproductive, it is understandable why one would choose to protect themself from the immense pain that comes from the awareness of an ever-increasing number of fatalities.
It is also worth mentioning that those whose loved ones have died from COVID-19’s most likely wish is that they were able to distance themselves from such discouraging statistics as well.
Truly, the frequently used word unprecedented applies to the past year and a half. Most individuals have used this time to understand how they fit into the unfamiliar situation.
Of course, due to the inevitable wide range of opinions, this response varies from person to person, which should be respected and valued, as our freedoms listed in the First Amendment should not be taken for granted.
However, the worth of one’s life should not be considered as an opinion, which applies to other social aspects as well. Although it is understandable why one would distance themself from such overwhelming numbers, it is crucial to extend empathy and compassion to those whose lives have been turned upside down due to the pandemic.
As we begin a new school year, we must remember and understand every life is equal, precious and important. Empathy goes a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.