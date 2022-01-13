Entering the year 2022, societal changes are evident in the ever changing ways of humanity. Cryptocurrency has found a place in economics while social media stands at the forefront of news and entertainment. Furthermore, changes in livelihood are seeing new and modern lifestyles.
In addition to these new ways of living, women are finding value in education over motherhood. According to a 2021 New York Times article, the American population is seeing its slowest growth since the 1930s, resulting from this decrease in early motherhood.
Moreover, one of the causes of this trend can be witnessed in more women prioritizing education and work.
As of 2019, one-third of women had a college degree, with women’s graduation rates rising faster than men’s, according to the article.
More women are recognizing the importance of higher education in relation to career benefits. Women are using their opportunity at higher education as a means of creating a better life, one that puts having children on hold.
The cost of education, with student debt at $1.73 trillion in the U.S., outweighs the desire for children, as the latter only adds as a costly venture itself.
To balance a costly education, women are turning to the work field after schooling; areas with a high demand and number of jobs contributing to a lower birth rate. In these areas, starting a career or acquiring a job offers a more fulfilling life than immediately having kids.
Nowadays, birth control and contraception is becoming easily accessible to protect women from unwanted pregnancies. The increase in sexual education allows women to put off having kids and give themselves the choice of whether to have kids or not.
The power of choice holds an immense importance for women, especially when discussing motherhood. Societal pressure to become a mother for women has been forced on for years in history. However, as more women seek higher education and work, this pressure is alleviated and the control of choice is taken back by women.
In times of groundbreaking women taking control, women often seek independence over motherhood.
Furthermore, breaking generational traumas of old ways of life support women in choosing the right time to become a mother, or not become one at all. This helps give better lives to the future generations, not ones created by broken homes.
Women do not owe anyone to be a mother; motherhood should be a choice. Seemingly, that choice is not for everyone and that is okay.
When separating women and motherhood, society is able to see women as more than just child-bearers. Society is able to see women for what they are; strong and powerful, with or without children.
