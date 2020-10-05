With the Texas Tech’s Pride Week, hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, kicking off this Monday, I thought it would be fair too look how “gay-friendly” Texas Tech is. In my opinion, the institution is very accepting of the community but the students, not so much.
We all know that Tech is situated in one of the reddest counties in America, which isn’t a bad thing. In all honesty, it adds to the quality of life for the community because everyone keeps themselves and everyone is very cordial.
Yes, like many cities in America, there will also be people who aren’t afraid to speak their minds and let us know what they think. And yes, I mean us as I am a proud member of this amazing community and also being a local.
I never had a major incident with other locals other than getting called names and that I am going to hell, but that’s nothing new and is somewhat expected. But when it comes to Tech, the institution, they are accepting of the community and have done tremendous work to ensure that all students apart of the community have a voice here on campus.
The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement has some fantastic resources that students who are in the closet or out and anywhere in between can use. Faculty can even be identified as allies, people who are or aren’t a part of the community but work to end the oppression, and have a sign posted on their door letting students know.
This allows students to know that if you come and talk to them, it is a safe space and they will help guide you to the right campus or community resources. Tech has even set up a scholarship for the community.
However, when it comes to the students on campus, that is another story. I don’t feel comfortable in my skin sometimes when walking on campus. I get looks from my mannerisms or how I talk by non-allies.
There are times, people wouldn’t even want to sit close to me in a class solely based on that I am gay. I am not one who is quiet about my identity but at the same time, I am not throwing it anyone’s face.
I understand that this is the culture I live in here in the south, and I know mindsets won’t change overnight. However, I am asking to be treated like a human and to be respected.
So yes, Tech has made strides in helping the LGBTQIA+ community in having a voice on campus. I just hope that in time the student population will become more open and accepting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.