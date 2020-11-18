If I’m being completely honest, this doesn’t feel real to write. I feel like I’m in some type of dream. I wish I could go back to freshman year and start over, but time goes on.
College was something I had dreams about all throughout my life, especially in high school. I thought about all of the friends I’d make and new things I would try. However, I never knew I’d be where I am today, and I mean that in the best way possible.
During my freshman year, my biggest commitment was marching in the Goin’ Band. Running out of those tunnels with 400 of my best friends is an indescribable feeling. It was so fun that I ended up doing it for three full years.
I sat in my first class with Dr. Dean, a class that all of the upperclassmen told me about at orientation. They were right; that class was huge, but it’s a class all CoMC students have to take for the full college experience.
At the end of my sophomore year, I finally broke out of my shell a bit more and applied for Dean’s Student Ambassadors. Interviews are not my favorite thing, but they helped me grow so much as a person and as a leader.
I am now able to talk to prospective students and their parents with knowledge and confidence, and this is all thanks to my recruiting coordinator, Emily Balke. Thank you for pushing me to be my best and providing the Dean’s Student Ambassadors and me with so many amazing opportunities.
Over the summer going into my junior year of college, I decided to submit an application for multimedia staff at The Daily Toreador. At first, I didn’t hear anything, but I was persistent and was so grateful to receive a position starting in the fall of 2019.
I was definitely quiet in the newsroom. That is just how I am at first. I was intimidated by all of these amazing student journalists like Mallory Rosetta, Chase Seabolt and Ikechukwu Dike. I never realized how hard these people and the rest of the staff had to work to make such an amazing publication. My appreciation for journalism has grown immensely since being hired.
Flash forward to the middle of Spring 2020, and two of my coworkers wanted me to apply for an editorial board position at the paper. Of course, at first, I thought I was nowhere near qualified. However, I worked my butt off.
I received the position of digital content manager for the fall 2020 semester, a.k.a, my last semester as a college student. I had no idea about the friendships and connections I would be making with this editorial board.
From the laughs we had at training to the long nights laying out the paper, I would not trade this group of people for the world.
Mallory Rosetta
Thank you for crying to Harry Styles with me and always being down to order a ‘McDelivery.’ Thank you for jamming to One Direction in the car and always having a smile on your face no matter what mood someone else may be in. Thank you for being my #1 bestie.
Chase Seabolt
Thank you for always making us laugh at any time of the day, even on late print nights. Thank you for keeping us on top of things while making sure we’re having fun at the same time. Thank you for being so understanding of what others are going through.
Mateo Rosiles
Thank you for blessing us with your style every day. Thank you for letting us watch “The Bachelorette” at your house every week. You are always on top of everything you do, and I really admire you for that.
Adán Rubio
Thank you for all of your funny side comments, whether they be about hating Chase or just in general. Thank you for blessing us whenever you get a new haircut. I know we all appreciate it.
Emma Sipple
Thank you for brightening anyone’s mood. You always have your stuff together, and I really admire you for that. You always have something funny to say in the office, and it always makes my day.
Natalie Cervantes
Thank you for always bringing a smile everywhere with you. Thank you for always hyping me up and letting me know about new job opportunities. Your laugh is contagious, and I know everyone in the office can agree with me on that one.
Zach Richards
Thank you for entertaining us with your dislike of any and all fruits and vegetables. Being able to sit next to you was an honor. You also had all this time to decorate your desk like mine, but alas, it’s still empty. It’s OK, we still love you.
If whoever’s reading this ever gets the chance to meet these people, never let them go. They are the most kindhearted, funny and compassionate people you will ever know. I love all of you crazy DT Fall 2020 Editors. I’ll see you soon.
