Two years ago, I changed my major from kinesiology to journalism. Out of the many critical decisions I have had to make while in college, this was the second-best decision I made. The first was to join The Daily Toreador.
I still remember walking through the doors of the office feeling nervous about interviewing as a columnist for the publication. And for nearly two years, I have been a part of something special and I could not be more thankful and privileged.
I have so many thanks to pass around but I’ll be brief. First I want to thank Gloria Matheson. You hired someone with no writing skills and took a chance on me, so thank you.
To Chase Seabolt and Mallory Rosetta, thank you for hiring me as the 2020-2021 opinions editor. Through the opportunity you gave me, I learned that I am a news junkie through and through. I also learned that I loved covering breaking news and covering governing bodies.
I also want to thank the fall 2020 and spring 2021 editorial boards. You made me feel welcomed and accepted me for who I am. You made the newsroom feel like my family and for that, you will always be a part of my family.
To my past opinions staff, it was an honor working with you and helping those who had an opinion tell their story.
Now here is the hard part. I want to thank everyone on my staff or who was on my staff this semester. Without you, I could have not gotten through this crazy semester. It was an honor and privilege to work with you helping to grow the publication.
To Tea McGilvray and the La Vida staff, thank you. Thank you for so many amazing stories and profile pieces each of you has produced this year. I see a bright future for each one of you, keep being amazing.
To Arianna Flores and the sports staff, thank you for being the ones I could always count on. This year has been crazy, but y’all have been the one constant thing, steadfast in your resolve to Tech’s sports.
To Chyna Vargas and the opinions staff, thank you for the variety of opinions you have shared this year and for the voices you have lifted up. You will always hold a special place in my heart.
To Katie Perkins and the multimedia staff … wow. Your work has never ceased to impress me and I truly cannot wait to see what you do in the future. I will always be your biggest fan!
To Toluwani Osibamowo, my copy editor. You saved me and the publication in our time of need and the stories you shared this year were inspiring. I always looked forward to see what you were going to write next and I wish you best of luck in your final semester at Tech.
To my Bishop Van Buren, my editorial assistant, and the news staff, your dedication to the publication and eagerness to learn gave me the daily inspiration I needed to fight for the publication every day.
To the editorial advisors and the director of Toreador Media, thank you for believing me, even in times I did not believe in myself. You have guided me through many salutations and I have gained a lot of knowledge from you.
To the Student Media Committee, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Toreador. I will always be thankful for the opportunity you gave me and the memories I have of the publication.
Finally, thank you, dear reader. You are the reason I got up early in the morning and left the office late at night every day this semester. You are one of the reasons why I fell in love with journalism and writing news articles.
From being an unpaid columnist to the Editor-in-Chief, I have learned a lot and have made so many connections along the way. But now I must say my goodbye but I can promise you this: This is not the last time you will hear about me.
So until next time, strive for honor evermore, long live the Matadors. Wreck ‘Em!
