As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month we celebrate the women who have impacted the world. Here are some of The Daily Toreador‘s experiences and some of the women who have inspired us as we celebrate International Women’s Day.
International Women’s Day is important to me because of the sacrifices and drive those before me used to create the world we live in now. Women are strong, powerful and loving and that’s a quality I try to instill in myself and hope to teach to others. My mom and great grandmother are women I will cherish forever and have learned so much from. I hope to take their values and teachings and pass it to future generations. - Arianna Flores, editor-in-chief
I think the women that inspires me the most is my sister. Despite everything she’s been through, she still leads this happy, adventurous life that I have always dreamed of living. She is in inspiration to me because they life she lives is the life I am working toward, and she has always been a great role model! - Tana Thompson, La Vida editor
On International Women’s Day I celebrate my mom and the strong beautiful women she raised and inspired to become half the woman she is. This day is important to me because it appreciates the beauty and value women grace the world with. -Julianne Cervera, columnist
International Women’s Day is important to me because as a woman, I see it’s possible to do the impossible from other women. It’s inspiring to see how strong we are and I hope to inspire other little girls the same way. -Chyna Vargas, managing editor
I’m inspired by any woman in the creative media industry, and seeing how we work together to become stronger in these fields of work. -Olivia Raymond, multimedia
For International Women’s Day I celebrate my sister. She has always been the feminine role model in my life since my mother’s passing. The sacrifice she made at such a young age to care for and teach me so many things about life was truly a blessing. Love you Gabby! - Michael Alvarez, sports reporter
My mom has inspired me throughout my life to be a stronger, more loving person while handling stressful situations. International women’s day is a great opportunity to celebrate my mom, and every other woman around the world. - Justin Apodaca, sports reporter
My mom inspires me because she shows me how to love people. She’s my biggest fan and has been there for me every step of the way. I wouldn’t be half the man I am today without my mom and the support and love she shows me. She’s one of a kind and I’m blessed to have her as a role model. - Jonathan Kath, sports reporter
My grandma inspires me to keep going and not to just give up. She has helped raise me when my mom couldn’t for medical reasons. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her. -Wyatt Adams, multimedia
A woman who inspires me is my former middle school principal, Stephanie Robles, because she works so hard everyday to help and care for others and is always showing true support and love for her students. Still to this day she is one of my biggest inspirations. International women’s day is important to me, because we are able to celebrate the beauty and value of women and acknowledge the barriers we have had to overcome for so long. - Kierra Eyiuche, multimedia
My mom has inspired me by being my right hand my whole life, she has taught me all I know today about life. I’m more than grateful that she left everything in her life to help me get a better education in the United States and she inspires me to do the same with my future kids. -Carlos Gonzalez, multimedia
International Women’s Day gives me the opportunity to celebrate my mother. She has inspired my brother and I to see the value in being kind to every person we come across. I am thankful for her and all the other women in my life, as they have shaped the attitude and perspective that I carry everyday. -Chris Williams, sports reporter
International Women’s Day is important to me because I get to celebrate my mom and my grandma. They have shared so much wisdom with me. They have showed me that I can achieve anything I put my mind to, and how to stand my ground. I’m a much better person because of them. -Amber Cooper, multimedia
International Women’s Day is important to me because, as a woman it’s important for me that others know how strong, determined, beautiful and capable women truly are. Women are so much more than the stereotypes placed on them and International women’s day gives people a chance to understand that and learn ways they can help lift up the women in their life. -Emily Knepp, multimedia editor
International Women’s Day is particularly special because it honors every woman around the world, their achievements and/or struggles. That being said, WBB Legend and former Lady Raider Sheryl Swoopes has done an incredible amount for not only the Lubbock community but women around the world as a WNBA legend and role model for the LGBTQ+ community. -Bishop Van Buren, sports editor
My mom inspires me because she is a bright light to all who know her. She leads with compassion, empathy, and authenticity and always makes sure to treat others with kindness- Faith Dolan, columnist
My high school English teacher really inspired me and is the reason I am at the point I am at today. She showed me that a powerful woman does not need a man holding her hand to affect change. International Women’s Day is about affecting change, and honoring and supporting the women that have change the way society view women. Today is about recognizing the struggle women face in society and deciding how we can improve our society to be a nurturing place for women.- Gracie Hancock, staff writer
International Women’s Day is a reminder of milestones and accomplishments made by women trailblazing paths in history. Women look towards other women in solidarity to overcome adversity, and for that we celebrate.-Madison Vidales, news reporter
For International Women’s Day, I celebrate my mom. Her sacrifice, hard work and dedication to herself, her family and others inspires me to serve others and love well. Because of the opportunities that women are now given, her success in the medical field as a physician assistant and heart for people has allowed her to prioritize justice and kindness for people who need it as she gives back to the refugee community in Austin through the clinic she started. Her dedication to her family and constant acts of service for those close to her demonstrate a selfless heart that I admire. Women’s day is a great opportunity to appreciate the amazing women in the world and in your life that have done great things in their scope of the world.-Asher McPherson, news reporter
On International Women’s Day I celebrate my momma. She is the strongest most selfless person I have ever met. Even though her toughest times she always makes sure everyone around her is okay and good. As my mother continues to fight medical problems and issues she won’t let it tear her down and she continues to fight bad really show how strong she is not only for herself but for me and my family. I also celebrate my sister who I am so grateful is here to be able to live her life. After suffering several strokes, epilepsy and now being tested for cancer, she continues to show me her amazing strength at just the age 19. She is powerful, strong, and just all around amazing just like my mom. They have taught me to never take life for granted and to cherish every waking moment I have with them and those around me who I care for. Women’s day is the greatest opportunity to share our appreciation for the women in our lives or the women who have greatly impacted our lives.- Shelby Foster, multimedia
Throughout my life I've looked to my grandma as an inspiration. She’s been through a lot in her life and overcomes all of it while being a mother and a grandmother and keeping a smile on her face. She has always pushed me to be not only my best but to be authentically me. She taught me to never lose my creativity and that as a woman I am my own most reliable caretaker. Women's day is important to me because many women live their life helping and leading others without a lot of thank you’s. It is important to recognize women's accomplishments on our world large and small because without them the word would not be where it is today. -Tea McGilvray, Digital Content Manger
