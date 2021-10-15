When walking into a dining facility at Texas Tech, students are greeted with an aroma of multiple food choices, the noisy bustle of conversation and TV screens with tips, announcements and advertisements.
The images projected on the screen are usually helpful and informative, except for the weight-loss advertisements.
The National Eating Disorders Association reports that 10 to 20 percent of female college students and four to 10 percent of male college students struggle with an eating disorder. With a campus size of 40,666 students, this statistic translates into approximately 6,018 Tech students who struggle with an eating disorder.
The ad suggests that losing a certain number of pounds per week is attainable and healthy, while suggesting that losing a larger number of pounds is unhealthy.
In her book “Anti Diet,” Christy Harrison explains how the body does not know the difference between famine and dieting.
“When you repeatedly try to force your body below its set range, it may eventually increase that range in order to protect you against future famines,” Harrison wrote.
Ironically, any attempt at dieting, whether it be “healthy” or “unhealthy” weight loss, can result in the yo-yo effects that are discouraged in Tech’s weight loss ad.
This is explained further as multiple studies across multiple sources report that approximately two-thirds of dieters gain more weight than they started with.
Although individuals have the power to decide what to do with their bodies, weight-loss ads should not ever be displayed in places meant for nourishment.
For the thousands of Tech students who struggle with an eating disorder, any area designated for eating is already anxiety-inducing enough. Any unnecessary factors that could contribute to the anxious feelings should be avoided.
An individual’s personal choice should not be projected onto others and presented as a standard for an entire population. A diverse population of students implies diverse backgrounds that warrant individual choices for his or her life.
Certain medical conditions, history with disordered eating or food insecurity cause such advertisements to do more harm than good. The weight-loss advertisement does not consider if one is recovering from an eating disorder, nor does it consider how no one is the same and requires different needs that go beyond a one-size-fits-all solution.
Understand that health is not synonymous with being thin. If an individual in a larger body eats three meals a day and incorporates joyful movement into their life, whereas an individual in a thin body is restricting themselves and practicing disordered eating, the individual in the thin body is still praised much more than the individual in the larger body.
When a thin individual jokes that they “eat like an elephant” but have a “fast metabolism,” everyone laughs. When a large individual jokes that they “eat like an elephant,” they are shamed and criticized.
This suggests weight-loss advertising is less about “eating right” and more about shaming individuals in larger bodies.
“Weight range is a trait as genetically determined as height,” Harrison wrote.
If weight is genetically determined, then why do college campuses target a population in a way that inevitably shames, criticizes and demeans?
Despite contrary belief, most undergraduate college students are not done developing; the frontal cortex does not develop until 25. Students need to feel safe practicing self-compassion and forming a sense of identity, which is crucial to development. For students with eating disorders, weight loss advertisements can make this process very difficult.
In addition, students are adjusting to a new and unfamiliar environment, which can generate stress. With stress comes an increase in cortisol which in turn can lead to weight gain. This is not uncommon, nor should it be a shameful topic.
It is quite horrifying how it is normalized to publicly denounce those in larger bodies via clipart on weight-loss advertisements. Tech should make more of an effort to consider its diverse student population when deciding what to show in the dining hall.
If an individual chooses to pursue weight loss, then he or she will find the means to do so. Dining halls are not a place for making certain individuals feel bad for not fitting an unreasonable mold rooted in racism, sexism and ableism.
