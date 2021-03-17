Over the past month, several cultural icons have had their images revised to fit with the times. Certain Dr. Seuss books are being pulled from publication because of their racist imagery.
Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head became the gender-neutral Potato Head. Pepe Le Pew was kicked from the upcoming “Space Jam 2” because the character’s behavior perpetuates rape culture.
The “cancellation” of these notable characters has sparked countless debates on social media. It’s highly polarized; either it’s the sensitive left that wants to ruin childhoods or the intolerant, traditional right that abhors any and all inclusionary change.
However, I don’t think the cultural shift we’re experiencing can be attached to any one group of people. Large companies' efforts of political correctness are carefully crafted for profit, and the ethics of their inclusion campaigns are growing increasingly muddled.
Take Facebook, Apple, Netflix or Marvel. When these companies talk, the world listens.
Sometimes it’s hard to know what they mean. We must sift through corporate-speak and press releases to follow the money and figure out what the captains of the industry truly want, which is often just that—money.
What does this have to do with Mr. Potato Head? Under the Tweet containing the Associated Press’ article on Hasbro’s decision to rebrand the toy were some responses:
“The woke mob has gendered corrected a potato. I’m certain this will bring great comfort to many,” one Twitter user said.
“As a nonbinary, I’m more pissed off with the poor treatment of workers than the pronouns of a toy. Monopolies are attempting to fabricate a culture war to deflect these deep faults in capitalism,” another said.
“What’s worse is how we assign a political party to a response to this. I know Republicans who don’t even care. And I know Dems who feel like I do, stop changing or removing genders of toys we grew up with. Make your own new ones. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head were just fine,” another said.
There’s a variety of opinions here, but the second one in particular sticks out. Let’s first look back at the past year.
A wave of changes resulted from the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. Some were genuine and many were performative. For instance, the animated shows “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” respectively announced they would replace their white voice actresses playing non-white characters with actresses of color.
These are certainly steps in the right direction. In an industry that has robbed people of color of respectable roles for so long, it’s not fair to constantly put white voices behind non-white faces.
It makes me wonder, though, whether there was a push from actual people for Apple TV Plus or Netflix to make these changes or if executives were acting preemptively to avoid facing the scrutiny that would come with the public’s heightened racial awareness.
This is where things get tricky. It’s the right thing to do, sure, but with lazy intentions. Controversy gets publicity, and rage Tweets from those who support diversity efforts and those who don’t are all the same when it comes to promotion.
Ultimately, the question is: What are we to gain from these woke gestures? Is every gender-neutralization or race-equalization decision just a marketing move? Who benefits?
Certainly not marginalized communities or anyone else. With every vapid move to foster equality comes a wave of bigots eager to pin the softening of society on people of color, the LGBTQ community, or any other group that is supposed to rejoice because of performative corporate activism.
It’s not a one-sided issue, either. For every liberal who wants to dunk on an enraged conservative, there’s a conservative who doesn’t care about any changes made to cartoons or toys.
We should all care a little less. No one gets anywhere on social media by being nice and rational, I know, but it seems we’re all fighting the wrong battle.
Real, substantial social change is happening every day. While it’s easy to get caught up in manufactured rage on the Internet, we must work together and cast our judgment toward the larger forces at play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.