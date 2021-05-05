OPINION: "I still remember walking around our circular newsroom, in awe of what I was see." Read our Copy editor's farewell column as she graduate Texas Tech.
I never expected to have to write this column so soon. Before I even blinked, my three years at Texas Tech are almost up, and my six semesters at The Daily Toreador are almost over.
I will be leaving a very different person from when I started as a freshman news reporter, and I can thank The DT for it. But to explain how I got here; I need to go back.
My interest in journalism began in high school, and the combination of my newspaper adviser there and a poster detailing all the things you could do with a communication degree got me to tour Tech. I connected with Tech, and I also got to tour the College of Media and Communication.
While there, I got to tour The Daily Toreador. I still remember walking around our circular newsroom, in awe of what I was seeing. I had only done journalism in a classroom. This place looked like an actual newsroom. I was told to apply to the freshman apprentice position in the spring of my senior year.
After talking with the editor in chief at the time, it was decided I would be a better fit for the news staff. I was hired and was excited to start my new job as a reporter.
I immediately got to work as a news staffer, writing stories and interviewing sources on top of my course load. It was more work than initially expected, but I did my best to adapt to my new job.
Unfortunately, I hit a few snags. My health, which had always been up and down, took a turn for the worst my first semester and again in my second semester. I ended up having to get my gallbladder removed in November and discovered I had a gluten allergy in the spring of my first year.
During that time, I was at the lowest I had ever been. I was in and out of doctor’s offices. I was missing class and chances to make friends. I was so very alone.
The only place I had was The DT. Even when I was sick, lonely and miserable, the editors and staffers here made me feel welcome.
None of them really knew what was going on, but they still were kind and friendly when I needed it the most. I don’t know if I would have stayed at the publication without them to encourage me.
Specifically, I would like to thank former news editors Matthew Setzekorn and Adán Rubio, former copy editor Tori McGee and current managing editor and former La Vida staffer Mallory Rosetta for being understanding and welcoming.
Despite my first year being tumultuous, I stayed and applied for the position of copy editor. I stayed for the next four semesters and have learned so much.
When I look back on my college career, I can see how much I have grown as a person and as a writer. I can thank The Daily Toreador for both.
In terms of my writing, The DT and studying journalism improved my skills on the technical side of things and in terms of storytelling. I am leaving Tech a better storyteller than when I arrived.
I am grateful to the publication for allowing me to get to tell the stories of so many people at Tech and around Lubbock. While I may not continue to work in journalism, I still will take what I have learned to any career because good writing is essential.
I also have grown in terms of my interpersonal skills as well. Working as an editor has taught me the importance of communicating directly and honestly with everyone. I have learned to be assertive, a skill that will serve me for the rest of my life.
Over the past three years, I have seen myself grow into the person I want to be, not the person other people have wanted me to be. I am incredibly grateful to The Daily Toreador for helping me become the person I am today.
I would like to thank the current editorial board for this last semester. Thank you for making this semester enjoyable. Thank you for making me laugh even on bad days and for putting up with my weird music taste.
Thank you to the advisers for supporting me since I was a staffer and now as a graduating editor. Thank you for always listening and for your advice.
I also want to wish the new editors good luck. I know all of you will do great things. To Mallory Rosetta, the next editor-in-chief, and Mateo Rosiles, the next managing editor: I am so proud of both of you and know you two will bring the publication to the next level.
Thank you to the staffers and editors of The Daily Toreador and La Ventana past and present. Thank you for making this newsroom my home these past three years.
