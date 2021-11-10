No means no every time. While some call it politeness and others call it boundaries, setting rules for when someone can enter a room, call during the day, talk to another person about a problem or touch you is always a consensual limit. Consent isn’t just for sex.
It’s time to remember when someone says no, no matter what the subject matter, we need to follow their boundaries and keep it consensual.
It’s okay to get mixed up on different peoples unspoken cues. It’s not okay to blatantly cross those boundaries after they have been verbalized.
Consent is not optional, no matter what is happening. From coming into a room without asking, to ranting without permission, to touching without invitation, consent should cross everyone’s mind every day.
While most people would say asking before entering someone else’s dorm room, bedroom, apartment or car is just a polite courtesy, it’s actually practicing consent. When asking before entering, we give the owner of that space authority over who can come in or not.
It may not seem like an important question for some people, but, for others, it can make a world of difference. Many victims of abuse have struggled with unwanted visitors in their space.
A key part of abuse is destroying boundaries victims attempt to set up, and this includes intruding on others personal space. This can be a parent that read a child’s diary, a toxic romantic partner that doesn’t allow private spaces, or a friend who overstays their welcome every night.
No matter what happened, each scenario is a type of abuse. The abuser stepped over someone’s boundaries for their own gain. While it may not seem like an important step in a conversation, asking for consent to enter another person’s space is key to creating trust in any relationship.
Consent also includes when we speak to other people. It’s important to ask for consent when talking about heavy topics. When we confide in people, our first step is to ask if we can talk about a heavy subject with them. If a person says no, that is completely OK.
A person has the right to say no to any conversation. Whether it be putting the individual in a tight spot between two friends, triggering a past trauma, or if the person just doesn’t feel like talking, they have the right to stop the conversation.
Our friends are not our therapists. Our roommates are not our mitigators, and, most importantly, the people around us do not exist as sounding boards for our problems. Asking for consent to speak about difficult topics is hard, but it’s necessary for growth in a relationship.
Finally, consent can be broken with unwanted touching. This is an often missed step in a consensual relationship, and people tend to brush it off as not a big deal. While unwanted touching can be sexual, it also includes unwanted hand-holding, unwanted pats on the shoulder, unwanted bumps or other type of nonconsensual touching.
People who overlook this often apply their boundaries to other people. Just because you are OK with others putting their head on your shoulder doesn’t mean someone else is. Furthermore, this is a nonnegotiable, just like every other example of consent. No means no.
It’s easy to think someone is just being difficult in this situation, but there are a lot of reasons why someone doesn’t want to be touched. A person could fall on the autism spectrum, where their autism is expressed through not liking physical touch.
A person could have anxiety in a situation, and feel uncomfortable being touched. Someone could also have experienced abuse, causing them to avoid physical touch.
These don’t have to be the case either. It could just be a personal preference.
We should always be mindful of our actions and their effects on others. Consent, boundaries and actions are building blocks of healthy relationships.
We should always ask for consent when entering a personal space, talking about a heavy subject, or any physical touch. No means no, and no doesn’t have to have a justification.
