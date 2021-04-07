The appearance of the COVID-19 vaccines has created a major controversy among people during the current pandemic. Many people today are in great uncertainty about whether to get vaccinated or not.
Even in social media, a whole controversy has started around vaccination and possible mortal side effects. However, even though many people and institutions are speculating against vaccines, I consider that during these moments the people must get vaccinated.
You should get vaccinated for your integral health as an individual. In case you have not realized it yet, COVID-19 is not a game. The little we have known about this virus is that although some people are more likely to die from COVID-19, it does not discriminate against ages.
Therefore, regardless of whether you are in the population at risk or not, you should avoid becoming infected. And the best way to do it is by getting vaccinated.
Even if you are a person who already had COVID-19 or that complies with the safety measures responsibly, nothing will protect you more against getting infected than the vaccine. Among the percentage of vaccine effectiveness against the COVID-19 in America, we have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with 95 percent, the Moderna vaccine with 94.1 percent and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine with 66.3 percent, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Getting vaccinated is for the safety of others in the community. If you get vaccinated, you are not only taking care of yourself from becoming infected, but you are also protecting society from possible new outbreaks of the virus. And you may wonder how this is possible?
The answer to this question is quite simple, and it's called herd immunity. This strategy consists in as more people in a group are immunized, fewer people remain exposed, and there is less chance that an infected person will spread the pathogen to another person.
Therefore, if as many people today get the vaccine, the possibility of others getting infected could decrease exponentially.
Returning to normalcy and the end of this pandemic situation should also be a reason why you should get vaccinated. I think it is a collective thought to want to return to life without a pandemic.
Although many people remain skeptical today, the unique solution we have as a society to get back to normal is the vaccine. According to the World Health Organization, if 60 or 70 percent of the global population is vaccinated, they can consider the world is stable with COVID-19.
Therefore, the more people are vaccinated, the closer we will be to returning to our normal lives.
If you reflect on these reasons, they provide enough evidence to understand that getting vaccinated is the most accurate decision that you can take today. However, it is understandable if you still have doubts or fear about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sometimes it can be difficult to decide to get vaccinated when there is a lot of information on the internet claiming that vaccines are unsafe and possibly dangerous for humans. Nevertheless, if your concern is the safety of vaccines, consider this fact, most people in their daily life consume products and foods that are not safe.
And even though people know the hazardous consequences of the products, they still consume them. Therefore, considering that vaccines have passed through the most rigorous safety controls of the most respected health entities.
It seems like an absurd idea not to get vaccinated because some unofficial information sources say that vaccines could be dangerous.
Having said this, I invite you to get vaccinated. I can say that the vaccination process in Lubbock is easy, effective and free. If you want to get vaccinated, you just have to enter the city of Lubbock website, make your appointment and go get vaccinated.
I assure you that the psychological support when it comes to getting the vaccine, makes you feel safer when you are in a public place. However, after receiving the vaccine, we cannot lower our guard since the immunization is achieved after the second dose.
Besides, even if we are fully immunized, we must continue to comply with biosafety measures until the authorities authorize it. During these moments of crisis, the responsible actions are the ones that will help us move forward towards a new normal.
