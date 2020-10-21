I don’t know why, but there is a stigma of going to community college. It’s like you don’t have the mental capability to go to a four-year institution, or you’re too poor to afford a “good” education.
Why is this our view on higher education? Where does it come from? I was thinking that I was going to be labeled something less than when I chose to enroll at Austin Community College after I graduated from high school.
My original plan was to enroll at Texas Tech after high school, but due to financial reasons I chose to enroll at ACC. I was so stressed about how my life was going to go. I just graduated, I was trying to be a responsible legal adult while still living my life to the fullest before taxes and paying off student debt became a real thing.
But after I accepted that I couldn’t afford to go to Tech for my first two years, I found that junior college was great. I was able to continue an internship I got over that summer for a year. I was able to pay for my own education, with a study abroad trip all by myself with the income I earned from my internship.
I made valuable friendships and got to spend precious time with my family. I was able to see my younger siblings perform on the high school theatre stage, and I was able to help them with frustrating homework problems. If I had the time, I spent it helping my mom cook dinner that night.
These memories are priceless, and I am so thankful that I have them. If I went to Tech right away, I would have missed out on all those opportunities.
Now that I am a junior at Tech, the transition from community college to four-year institution was overwhelming to say the least, and COVID-19 certainly did not help. The motivation to get up every morning and do the work I needed to do to make sure I was ready for Tech was a struggle. On top of having a family tragedy during quarantine lockdown, I wanted to quit school.
But I, along with an amazing support group around me, forced me to go to school. Six hours away, not really knowing anyone, with trauma on my mind, in the middle of a global pandemic.
I must say, I think I’m doing well now. Removing myself from a grief-stricken environment to my off-campus apartment has allowed me to have a clean slate of sorts. Of course, my trauma and loneliness come at me when there is a certain trigger, but now I learned how to process and cope with my emotions.
Most importantly, I’ve learned to be okay with not being okay and giving myself the space and grace of feeling whatever I need to feel. Allowing yourself to go through the motions is one of the best things you can do for yourself.
I know that change, especially right now with so much uncertainty with the election and the pandemic, is scary. I came from comfort and structure to this new and unpredictable chapter of my life. But with everything that’s going on, you will get through it.
Everything in my life up until now has taught me something and was all the more valuable for it. Community college was a good way for me to get prepared for university while making the most of the other priorities in my life.
For example, because ACC is focused on student growth, the faculty are so invested in their students. From transferring from personal finance to family matters, ACC always had a resource that is offered to students.
University has taught me how to care for and nurture myself when the world is not in the best shape. I had to learn to find a new foundation for myself and get used to the new campus, lifestyle, paying rent, while maintaining my health and happiness.
As far as workload, I think ACC brought more work than Tech. I don’t know if it is because of the pandemic, or the number of students to a class, but I remember being stricter with myself in time management at ACC due to the amount of homework I had and what I was involved outside of classes.
However, my time at Tech has presented me with challenges of being a better planner and having more responsibility, especially since I live off campus.
I’m not saying for everyone to go to community college then university (though I highly encourage it). Nor am I saying that a four-year institution is an opportunity to blow-off your academics.
I’m saying to embrace the new and unexpected, even thought it might hurt. Life is not a problem to be solved, it’s a journey to be lived, so live it.
