I thought high school was the definition of multi-tasking. I was wrong; so wrong that I would go back and take that workload over what I am doing now.
I love what I am doing and know that being a first-year college student is hard to figure out. However, I know that college students as a whole are carrying their entire life on their back.
High school was preparing us for this by applying ourselves to college-like classes and organizations, but you do not know the real deal until you are living in it. College students are the professionals when it comes to balancing school, work, social life and a career.
When coming to university, it was known that it was not going to be easy or else everyone would have their bachelor's and there would be no need to even further our education. Yet, there is more to college than education. If my goal was just to get my degree then leave, I would be a lot less stressed.
That is not why I came here though. I came here for an experience, one that every adult tells you you should not miss out on. While that may be interpreted differently by people, we all have similar agendas. Make good grades, make connections, make a mark and then hope to have a job out of college. That does not come simple.
To make those connections with people, college students have to take themselves out of the educational environment and be in the social environment. Personally, that takes a great brute of strength to do. Not because I do not like people, but because I have a mental hourglass that runs quickly.
After the hourglass runs out, you've lost me, and I need to be back in my own element to recharge. The same concepts could maybe be said for other students as they know if they do not make connections now, when are they going to make them? We are encouraged to be a part of student organizations, and that is for a reason.
The first people you see when you take a campus tour or your first day of class are chairmen of organizations. It may be overwhelming, but we know deep down we have to do something other than getting a degree. We have to start building those life skills and our resumes. This is why our lives do not stop there in college. We are still broke.
I did not think I would need a job coming into college, because my focus would be purely on school. Again, I was wrong. While the job I had was the least appealing, the incentive was money. I am not going to lie, having paychecks come in every two weeks is what kept me going.
Not only did I need it to buy things other than textbooks, but I also needed it for, you guessed it, a resume builder. Coming to college, we are given these blank slates and told we have to make the most out of it to succeed after. Having a job then means more than the money, but the working experience we need to uphold.
We then are trying to find the balance of being a good student and a useful employee. While having a job and being a college student is already the most taxing thing a person can do, it does not typically stop there.
We are human and need social interaction. Whether that is online, in person or part of a leisure activity, that time usually becomes for us. You are not supposed to be working, doing schoolwork or any other assignments during this time because this is a different environment as a college student.
What is even more stressful about this, though, is that we typically have to carve out time for this out of our hectic schedule. We have to find the time to have free time. I know for me as well, when I am supposed to be just enjoying the moment, work or school is circulating my head and I almost feel guilty to be doing something other than school. It takes a great amount of energy to feed my social hunger. After, I have to find the time to sleep.
It is possible to do it all, as college students are proof. They need their recognition though as balancing is their forte. College is indeed the time where we are supposed to figure out how to manage our lives, but we are learning how to manage everything. These moments of stress we have now are making us the best versions of ourselves.
