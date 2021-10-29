College is about pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones and learning new things. In the social climate where every admission committee, future boss, minister and mother can see our digital selves, should our moments of vulnerability be publicly displayed on the Internet and called funny?
Texas Tech, along with other Division 1 colleges, has meme accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok dedicated to posting content poking fun at current events around campus.
A lot of the content from these accounts are from students. Students can submit pictures or videos from their camera roll.
Some submissions have the consent to be posted from everyone involved, while others don’t. This is a real problem on campus.
A lot of posts from these accounts involve underage drinking or using drugs. These videos should not be on the Internet for the world to see.
We are laughing for the wrong reason, though. It’s funny because it is not us. We don’t have to deal with the consequences of having a video or picture posted of us when we don’t know what we are doing or when we are filmed without our knowledge.
It’s very easy to push yourself too much when partying. While certain actions like rape are never excusable, everyone has done something regrettable when drunk.
When these videos or pictures get posted, especially when the person featured doesn’t consent to the post, it can affect someone's mental health. Some comments on posts slut-shame, while others make fun of peoples looks. People also tag those featured in the post in the comments, outing them online.
Not only are people making fun of this person in a moment of vulnerability, but the post is available for millions to see. Parents can easily see this, causing more stress to the individual, and the submission may not be consensual.
Submitting and posting drunk videos or pictures on meme accounts creates a toxic cycle for those involved, which continues to repeat with different people each weekend.
These meme accounts also perpetuate toxic attitudes towards sex, gender, drinking and drug use. Certain posts can be very regressive.
Most posts showing people who are blackout drunk are women. Many videos filmed of people engaging in some type of sexual situation show the women as the one who should be embarrassed for making a scene.
These accounts also reinforce harmful stereotypes about drinking and partying in college. While many students do choose to drink or party in school, it’s not a total lifestyle.
Pretending that almost all Tech students party all weekend pressures others into joining these parties to become a “Real Red Raider.”
In videos or pictures where there is drug use or underage drinking, this could potentially damage that individual’s job for a long time. These posts can ostracize individuals socially, and they can face punishment from the university or an extracurricular organization.
Even if the person doesn’t face consequences from an organization or Tech, these videos or posts effect students post-graduation. Whether it be joining the workforce right away, applying to graduate school, going into the military or traveling, each person has a post-graduation plan.
One night can impact everything we have worked for during college.
The people in charge of our futures, like admission officers or potential employers, scan through every post we’ve made on social media. They search our names in databases to see what comes up; they search to see if we have criminal records, they check our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, and they look through which posts we have been tagged in.
Future employers look at how responsible we are, and base part of that on social media. Admission officers want qualified students who will represent the university well.
It’s an important part of the process for many hiring or acceptance committees. Being featured on a college meme page when someone is drunk or high can impact their chances of getting into medical or law school.
Even though it seemed funny in the moment, those videos have repercussions. When meme accounts cross the line from being funny to becoming mean, something should be done.
While it’s not that funny now, no one will be laughing in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.