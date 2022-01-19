Coachella just announced the lineup for spring 2022 and it looks like it is going to be a redemption. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an event that happens every year in the desert of California. However due to COVID-19, the event has been canceled or rescheduled in years prior.
This year, it looks like the festival will happen for back to back weekends in April with performers headlining such as; Harry Styles, Ye and Billie Eilish. This California music festival may just be what will get people to see the possibility for a less chaotic future.
This pandemic has been about many things but one of the largest impacting factors is working together to stop the spread, which has not been any easy task. No matter anyone’s specific beliefs, this pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another. This includes the cancellation of annual events like Coachella.
With this marked on the calendar and sold out tickets, this will encourage people to keep themselves and others safe. While this event should not have been happening in the first place due to obvious reasons, I am exhausted from being negative. Instead, this will give people the opportunity to prove me wrong.
For a moment at the end of 2021, music festivals, concerts or even Broadway were resurrected. People were out enjoying themselves. Whether they were masked, vaccinated or social distancing, it was possible to be out and about again. Even attending sporting games was possible. However, with the new found freedom, it was rushed too quickly and spoiled really fast.
In April, the hope is it can be like that again, people learned from last time with reopening. People will not fully relax on being cautious. Just because events are starting to return after two years, the pandemic is not over.
At first I was hesitant on the idea of Coachella advertising for people to congregate together. These people would be coming from all over and who knows or how fast not just COVID-19 would spread, but any illness or sickness could spread.
Coachella has a plan with regards to health and safety as on their website, they are requiring those who attend proof of vaccination or a negative test result. In addition to those requirements, the Coachella website states “The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies”.
That statement is reiterating to who have bought tickets, it is not impossible for this event to change or be rescheduled based on given circumstances. This would naturally enforce people to stay on their best behavior with regards to COVID-19.
I know if I had tickets to one of the world’s most popular music festivals, I would definitely try not to be out and about trying to contract a virus that would inhibit me to stay home for two weeks. Or, make sure I was not part of the reasoning for the festival to be canceled or rescheduled.
The 2020 Coachella was originally supposed to happen in April but got rescheduled for October.
It is unclear as for what the future entails with regards to the festival, but festival goers bought tickets for the event to happen in April and so it should happen in April. What determines part of it is people and their self responsibility.
With only a few months to get back into shape before a crowded festival, action has to be done now in order to prevent any more variants, spikes or out of the ordinary cases. While individual responsibility is only part of the way to fight this pandemic, it goes a long way and can have longer effects.
If we are continuing the same actions we are now, Coachella will not happen in April and possibly may just be moved another year. This event should be motivation for people and everyone attending to practice good hygiene and to still be cautious.
Every time there is a glimpse for this pandemic to be over, it gets squashed immediately by a new problem. Let this festival and even other in person events be encouragement it is possible to return to somewhat normalcy, but with the right and proper reopening process.
